Sports
Which college football conference won the 2019 NFL Draft’s first round?
For the fourth straight year, the Southeastern Conference tallied the most first-round picks in the NFL Draft.
But the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference weren’t far behind.
The SEC produced nine first-round picks in Thursday’s 2019 NFL Draft, while the Big Ten and ACC each had seven.
The other two Power 5 conferences, the Big 12 and Pac-12, had three apiece.
Here’s a look at the hauls from conferences yielding multiple selections in the 2019 NFL Draft:
SEC
Alabama: Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams, Josh Jacobs
Georgia: Deandre Baker
Kentucky: Josh Allen
LSU: Devin White
Mississippi State: Jeffrey Simmons, Montez Sweat, Johnathan Abram
Big Ten
Iowa: T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant
Maryland: Darnell Savage
Michigan: Devin Bush, Rashan Gary
Ohio State: Nick Bosa, Dwayne Haskins
ACC
Boston College: Chris Lindstrom
Clemson: Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence
Duke: Daniel Jones
Florida State: Brian Burns
North Carolina State: Garrett Bradbury
Big 12
Oklahoma: Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown
TCU: LJ Collier
Pac-12
Arizona State: N’keal Harry
Washington: Kaleb Mcgary
Washington State: Andre Dillard
