Honors pouring in for Woods after Masters win — from Trump medal to a baby’s name

Tiger Woods put on a green jacket once again after a historic comeback win in the 2019 Masters.

Just a day removed from winning his first major championship since 2008, Tiger Woods is receiving another honor.

Woods’ comeback from scandal and various injuries was completed on the 18th green at Augusta National on Sunday to win this year’s Masters tournament.

It’s his fifth time he has won the green jacket, clinching his 15th career major title to inch closer to Jack Nicklaus’ all-time record of 18.

Athletes and celebrities, including Tom Brady, congratulated Woods via social media. And President Donald Trump did so, too.

Running the numbers on how long it’ll take me to get to 15... pic.twitter.com/PcNSF2oCzB — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

Now Trump has tweeted his plan to award Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his success and comeback in sports and life.

Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

Woods’ victory earned one gambler more than $1 million for wagering $85,000 before the tournament on Woods winning at 14-1 odds.

His victory also means one couple could be naming their child Tiger. According to Golf Digest, 25-year-old Trey Little, of Dallas, and his fiancee, Denise Coleman, signed a contract before the tournament that they would name their first child, which is expected in September, Tiger Little should Woods win his first Masters since 2005.