This Florida basketball player declared for the NBA Draft; where will he be picked?

Florida guard Andrew Nembhard drives up court during a second round men’s college basketball game against Michigan in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Florida Gators point guard Andrew Nembhard is leaving Gainesville after one season.

He announced on Twitter that he’s entering the 2019 NBA Draft.

“Playing in the NBA has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I know I have a unique opportunity to fulfill this dream,” Nembhard wrote in a captioned photo posted to Twitter announcing his NBA Draft intentions.

The 6-foot-5, 191-pound guard, a Canadian native who played high school basketball at Montverde Academy near Orlando, was an SEC All-Freshman selection.

Nembhard averaged 8.0 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game in his lone UF season. He started all 36 games for the Gators and hit the game-winning shot against LSU in the SEC tournament quarterfinals with 1.2 seconds left.

According to NBADraft.net, Nembhard is not listed among the top 60 prospects for June’s NBA Draft. Nembhard has until June 10 to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft, if he decides returning to school is the better option.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 20.

