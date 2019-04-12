Jay Cutler’s reality show gets a littler raunchier. This is what they said.

Here’s what Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Nashville mansion looks like Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have put their home up for sale for $7.9 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have put their home up for sale for $7.9 million.

Since ending his NFL career following one season with the Miami Dolphins in 2017, Jay Cutler has shifted to an arena that his wife rose to fame from: reality television.

Now in its second season on the E! network, ‘Very Cavallari,’ ran a promo Thursday night detailing what’s to come the rest of the season.

And there was a particular line used by Cutler’s wife, Kristin Cavallari, that trended on Twitter and caused some reaction from various social media users.

“I had, like, major clogged ducts,” Cavallari tells her dinner companions while Cutler is enjoying a beverage in the tease for an upcoming episode. “Jay had to get them out for me, sucking harder than he’s ever sucked.”

Cutler’s NFL career sparked a love/hate relationship from the fans of the teams he played for, predominantly from the Chicago Bears with whom he spent most of his career.

In 12 seasons with the Denver Broncos, Bears and Dolphins, Cutler completed 62 percent of his passes for more than 35,100 yards and 227 touchdowns against 160 interceptions.

Here’s a brief sample of reaction to Cavallari’s statement in the reality show’s teaser promo:

seeing that jay cutler is trending, then seeing why jay cutler is trending........ pic.twitter.com/CRWn8jnyFI — andy miller (@mikewichter) April 12, 2019

*checks to see why Jay Cutler is trending* pic.twitter.com/R94Iqlr5OQ — Stephie Wilson (@stephietweets) April 12, 2019

Actual footage of Jay Cutler. pic.twitter.com/bf1f06Uo8r — Joey Ricotta (@theriot326) April 12, 2019

Here's a GIF of Jay Cutler unclogging Kristin Cavallari's milk ducts pic.twitter.com/pgQDN1y7My — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) April 12, 2019