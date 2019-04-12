Sports
Jay Cutler’s reality show gets a littler raunchier. This is what they said.
Since ending his NFL career following one season with the Miami Dolphins in 2017, Jay Cutler has shifted to an arena that his wife rose to fame from: reality television.
Now in its second season on the E! network, ‘Very Cavallari,’ ran a promo Thursday night detailing what’s to come the rest of the season.
And there was a particular line used by Cutler’s wife, Kristin Cavallari, that trended on Twitter and caused some reaction from various social media users.
“I had, like, major clogged ducts,” Cavallari tells her dinner companions while Cutler is enjoying a beverage in the tease for an upcoming episode. “Jay had to get them out for me, sucking harder than he’s ever sucked.”
Cutler’s NFL career sparked a love/hate relationship from the fans of the teams he played for, predominantly from the Chicago Bears with whom he spent most of his career.
In 12 seasons with the Denver Broncos, Bears and Dolphins, Cutler completed 62 percent of his passes for more than 35,100 yards and 227 touchdowns against 160 interceptions.
Here’s a brief sample of reaction to Cavallari’s statement in the reality show’s teaser promo:
