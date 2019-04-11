Leonard Fournette has a $27.15M contract. He was arrested over $204 speeding ticket

In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette watches players warm up during before an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Fournette was arrested Thursday, April 11, 2019, for driving with a suspended license and released a short time later. Fournette paid a $1,508 bond and was freed after spending less than 30 minutes in the Duval County Jail, according to jail records. AP

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, a former LSU star, was arrested Thursday for knowingly driving with a suspended license, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records.

Jacksonville TV station, WJXT, caught Fournette’s arrest on video, which can be seen below:

BREAKING: #Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette has been arrested after a traffic violation. This is exclusive video as we saw him get booked at Duval County jail around 2:30pm today; stems from a November citation in Neptune Beach, which police say he didn’t pay. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/6AebuVKITA — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) April 11, 2019

The 24-year-old Fournette had his license suspended in December for failing to pay a fine related to a traffic violation issued in Neptune Beach, Florida, according to multiple reports.

Fournette’s citation was for driving 37 MPH in a 25 MPH zone, which led to a $204 fine that landed with a collection agency in March after it went unpaid, according to court records.

Fournette was released after posting a $1,508 bond, according to the Jacksonville Times-Union.

Leonard Fournette has posted his $1,508 bond and been released. Kind of a ridiculous thing to have to go through, but I guess that's the letter of the law. — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTU) April 11, 2019

The unpaid speeding ticket of Leonard Fournette's was $204.

His contract with the Jaguars is $27,150,842, per @spotrac.

Maybe someone with some legal expertise can weigh in, but is it officer's discretion to automatically arrest for suspended license, or is it mandatory? — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTU) April 11, 2019

The Jaguars issued a statement that they are aware of the situation and are continuing to gather more information, according to ESPN.

Statement from the Jaguars on RB Leonard Fournette’s arrest: “The Jacksonville Jaguars are aware of the situation involving running back Leonard Fournette and are continuing to gather more information. No further comment will be provided at this time.” — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) April 11, 2019