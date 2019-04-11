Sports
Leonard Fournette has a $27.15M contract. He was arrested over $204 speeding ticket
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, a former LSU star, was arrested Thursday for knowingly driving with a suspended license, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records.
Jacksonville TV station, WJXT, caught Fournette’s arrest on video, which can be seen below:
The 24-year-old Fournette had his license suspended in December for failing to pay a fine related to a traffic violation issued in Neptune Beach, Florida, according to multiple reports.
Fournette’s citation was for driving 37 MPH in a 25 MPH zone, which led to a $204 fine that landed with a collection agency in March after it went unpaid, according to court records.
Fournette was released after posting a $1,508 bond, according to the Jacksonville Times-Union.
The Jaguars issued a statement that they are aware of the situation and are continuing to gather more information, according to ESPN.
