Sports

Leonard Fournette has a $27.15M contract. He was arrested over $204 speeding ticket

In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette watches players warm up during before an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Fournette was arrested Thursday, April 11, 2019, for driving with a suspended license and released a short time later. Fournette paid a $1,508 bond and was freed after spending less than 30 minutes in the Duval County Jail, according to jail records.
In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette watches players warm up during before an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Fournette was arrested Thursday, April 11, 2019, for driving with a suspended license and released a short time later. Fournette paid a $1,508 bond and was freed after spending less than 30 minutes in the Duval County Jail, according to jail records. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, a former LSU star, was arrested Thursday for knowingly driving with a suspended license, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records.

Jacksonville TV station, WJXT, caught Fournette’s arrest on video, which can be seen below:

The 24-year-old Fournette had his license suspended in December for failing to pay a fine related to a traffic violation issued in Neptune Beach, Florida, according to multiple reports.

Fournette’s citation was for driving 37 MPH in a 25 MPH zone, which led to a $204 fine that landed with a collection agency in March after it went unpaid, according to court records.

Fournette was released after posting a $1,508 bond, according to the Jacksonville Times-Union.

The Jaguars issued a statement that they are aware of the situation and are continuing to gather more information, according to ESPN.

Jason Dill

Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  

Read Next

Miami Dolphins have done a lot of work on first-round player with huge boom (or bust) potential

Armando Salguero

Miami Dolphins have done a lot of work on first-round player with huge boom (or bust) potential

The Miami Dolphins need a pass rusher and have been investigating Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary, who has the potential to be a huge contributor or a huge bust as a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service