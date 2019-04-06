Sports

Did referees get the call right on this play at end of Virginia-Auburn game? You decide

Virginia coach Tony Bennett directs his team during the first half against Auburn in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Virginia coach Tony Bennett directs his team during the first half against Auburn in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. Matt York AP Photo

There were boos at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis after Virginia beat Auburn 63-62 in the Final Four on Saturday.

Virginia’s Kyle Guy was fouled while attempting a three-pointer with less than a second to play. The Tigers led 62-60 at the time and Guy’s shot was off the mark, but Auburn’s Samir Doughty was whistled for the foul.

Guy then made all three foul shots to win the game.

Auburn had 0.6 seconds remaining to get off a shot but the Tigers didn’t get a good look at the basket.

Fans at the game were not happy about the call. What did you think? Here is the play:

  Comments  

Read Next

Canes’ first 2019 spring scrimmage (closed) is in the books. Here’s what Manny Diaz said

University of Miami

Canes’ first 2019 spring scrimmage (closed) is in the books. Here’s what Manny Diaz said

The University of Miami football team had its first scrimmage, which was closed to the public and media, on Saturday. The session was UM’s ninth this spring and completed its third week of practice.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service