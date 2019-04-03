Kelly Stafford, former Georgia Bulldogs star Matthew Stafford’s wife, has a brain tumor

“All I heard was brain tumor & that they had to do surgery to take it out,” Kelly Stafford wrote on Instagram. “So that is what we are going to do & we believe we found the best doctor to do it. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of brain surgery. I am. I am terrified of them opening my head, I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen and I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long.. I am telling y’all this to ask for prayers and support.”
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford met with the media March 25, 2016 prior to the coaches' clinic. Stafford addressed the comparison freshman Jacob Eason to himself and the expectations that come from being a five-star quarterback in the SEC.
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
Comments