Kelly Stafford, former Georgia Bulldogs star Matthew Stafford’s wife, has a brain tumor

Kelly Stafford, wife of former UGA standout Matt Stafford, announced on Instagram she’s battling a brain tumor. Screengrab Kelly Stafford's Instagram

Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback and former University of Georgia star Matthew Stafford, announced she has a brain tumor via her Instagram account.

In her post, Kelly Stafford said she started experiencing vertigo in January, which led to an emergency room trip that didn’t yield anything suspect.

After more vertigo spells, Kelly said in her post a Detroit Lions team doctor recommended an MRI, which produced the result of a brain tumor, with surgery planned in a couple weeks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“All I heard was brain tumor & that they had to do surgery to take it out,” Kelly Stafford wrote on Instagram. “So that is what we are going to do & we believe we found the best doctor to do it. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t completely terrified of brain surgery. I am. I am terrified of them opening my head, I’m terrified of losing my hearing, I’m terrified of losing facial function, I’m terrified of far worse things that could happen and I’m terrified that I won’t take the time I need to recover because the guilt I might feel of being absent from my kids for too long.. I am telling y’all this to ask for prayers and support.”

Matthew Stafford has been an NFL quarterback with the Lions for the past 10 seasons, and began dating Kelly when the two were undergraduate students at UGA before marrying in 2015, according to the Detroit Free-Press.

They have three children together.

SHARE COPY LINK Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford met with the media March 25, 2016 prior to the coaches' clinic. Stafford addressed the comparison freshman Jacob Eason to himself and the expectations that come from being a five-star quarterback in the SEC.