This former NFL and Miami Hurricanes star lands back in jail

Former Miami Hurricanes star and NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was sent back to jail stemming from an incident last month when he was out on bail.
Prosecutors in California charged Winslow II with two counts of lewd conduct, one count of battery of an elder and one count of willful cruelty to an elder, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
The charges are misdemeanors.
The incident involved a 77-year-old woman in a Carlsbad, California, gym in February while Winslow II was out on roughly $2 million bail facing charges of rape and kidnapping from a previous incident, the Union-Tribune reported.
Winslow II was arrested twice in a week last June, first on burglary charges and then on alleged multiple sex crimes. The sex crime charges included rape and kidnapping, where Winslow II is scheduled to appear in court next month for a trial in that case. He pleaded not guilty in that case.
Winslow II also faces rape allegations from when he was 19 years old in 2003 against a woman, who was 17 at the time, who came forward last summer, according to the Union-Tribune.
The incident that landed Winslow II back in jail on Monday with the 77-year-old woman at a gym involved Winslow II allegedly touching himself, asking the woman if she liked it and then nine days later entering a hot tub the woman was in wearing only a towel to engage in a lewd act and then touching her arm and foot as she left the hot tub, the outlet reported.
Winslow II played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Bucs, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets after starring for the Hurricanes. A San Diego native, he is the son of former Chargers Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow.
