Injury forces Tiger Woods to withdraw from Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando

By Jason Dill

March 04, 2019 03:25 PM

Tiger Woods announced on social media he won’t play this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational at Orlando’s Bay Hill due to a neck strain.

“Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I’ve had for a few weeks, I’m forced to withdraw from the API. I’ve been receiving treatment, but it hasn’t improved enough to play,” Woods wrote on Twitter. “My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players.

“I’d like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans. Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments, and I’m disappointed to miss it.”

Woods last played the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship two weeks ago. It was there that Woods announced he was playing the Arnold Palmer Invitational and would not play the only PGA Tour stop in South Florida this year, last week’s Honda Classic.

With Woods aiming to return next week for The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, there is a chance he could play the Valspar Championship for a second straight year when the tournament in Palm Harbor in Pinellas County takes place March 21-24.

That would depend on Woods’ health as well as whether he would want to play three tournaments in a row as another WGC event is held the week after the Valspar.

Those would likely be his final tuneups before this year’s Masters Tournament, slated for April 11-14.

