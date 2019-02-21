Bowser takes over Nintendo of America! What does it mean for future Mario games?

It’s official, Bowser is taking over Nintendo of America.
But it’s not quite as bad as Mario fans might think. This isn’t the Mario villian Bowser, but Doug Bowser.
He’s set to become Nintendo of America’s new president when Reggie Fils-Aime retires in April, according to the Business Wire.
The outlet reported Fils-Aime started his Nintendo of America tenure during the GameBoy Advance and Nintendo GameCube era. Bowser, meanwhile, joined Nintendo of America in 2015, before climbing the ranks. He previously was an executive at gaming giant Electronic Arts, the Business Wire reported.
The announcement Bowser was taking over NOA resulted in similar social media jokes on Twitter.
Here’s a sample:
