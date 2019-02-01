Sports

Who wins the Super Bowl? Video game simulation predicts ending will rival Miami Miracle.

By Jason Dill

February 01, 2019 10:58 AM

Want to know who is going to win Super Bowl 53 between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots on Sunday in Atlanta?

Well, an old-school video game has the answer with one wacky finishing sequence to boot.

Tecmo Bowl, the classic game from the original Nintendo console, had a simulation pitting the Rams and Pats in the Super Bowl.

The Rams took a 17-7 halftime lead, before the Patriots stormed back.

That might sound familiar to many football fans, since Tom Brady is New England’s quarterback. Especially for Falcons fans, who witnessed New England’s improbable comeback two years ago to capture its fifth title.

New England held a 21-17 lead in the simulation and even got a stop with the Rams driving late.

Then the truly bizarre happened to rival the Miami Miracle.

The Patriots threw a pass in the final minute to Phillip Dorsett. The former University of Miami and Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas star fumbled the ball, which Bryce Hager recovered and returned for a game-winning touchdown as time expired to lift the Rams over the Patriots, 24-21.

Here’s the full video below:

