The Miami Marathon and Half Marathon changes its 2020 date to after the Super Bowl

The Miami Marathon has moved its 2020 date two weeks later than it normally would have been run to prevent obvious logistical problems with the Super Bowl, which will be played at Hard Rock Stadium.
The new Miami Marathon and Half Marathon date: Feb. 9, 2020, exactly one week after the Super Bowl and at the same start and finish on Biscayne Boulevard near AmericanAirlines Arena and Bayfront Park.
The event no longer will be sponsored by Fitbit, which was the title sponsor for 2018 and this past weekend’s 2019 edition that drew more than 20,000 registrants combined for the two main races.
The marathon is owned and produced by Life Time, the Chanhassen, Minnesota-based company that describes itself as the “premier healthy lifestyle’’ brand and operates fitness centers and running/cycling/triathlon events throughout the nation.
Life Time is now deciding whether to become its own title sponsor. The company is in the midst of an expansion in South Florida that will bring a high-end athletic complex to the Gables Station project in Coral Gables. The complex will be called Life Time Village at Gables Station and will encompass an athletic club, work space and apartments.
Early-bird registration for next year’s marathon weekend is open, and has cut registration costs through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. The full marathon until then is $80, the half marathon is $70 and the Tropical 5K is $35. Prices will increase Wednesday to $85 for the marathon and $75 for the half, rising at various points throughout the year.
The Miami Marathon and Half Marathon traditionally is run the last Sunday in January, but next year’s Super Bowl preparations will be in full swing with numerous community events that will last the entire week. South Florida’s hotels will already be filled, and police and other municipal resources that are needed to stage a marathon of this size will be preoccupied with the Super Bowl.
The marathon draws participants from more than 100 countries and is considered among the top destination runs in the nation.
The marathon weekend will include the usual health and fitness expo on Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8, likely to stay at Mana Wynwood. The Tropical 5K will be run on Feb. 8, as usual, from Watson Island to the southern tip of South Beach.
