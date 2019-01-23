They were fishing for snapper. Instead, they caught a mako shark that ‘went berserk.’

Mako sharks are considered the fastest sharks in the ocean, hitting speeds of 60 mph.
Now they can fly ... well, sort of.
Two fishermen were fishing for snapper off the coast of Hahei, New Zealand, when a mako shark grabbed their bait and went crazy with an acrobatic aerial display, according to NewsHub.
“[The bait] was in about 60 metres of water, and he grabbed it and just went berserk,” one of the fishermen, Nick Grace, told NewsHub.
It nearly became a close call for Grace and brother-in-law Todd Hughes, too.
“Before I got the go-pro going it did two pretty big jumps at the boat — luckily it didn’t come in, ‘cause there wouldn’t have been room for all of us,” Grace told the outlet.
As seen in the video that was uploaded to YouTube this week, the mako leaped from the ocean a few times. The incident occurred Jan. 9.
Here’s the full video:
