Accelerate is the 9-5 favorite to cap his racing career with a win in the Pegasus Cup

Accelerate was made the 9-5 favorite to close out his racing career with a victory in the nation’s richest horse race, Saturday’s $9 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park.
The 6-year-old horse is being retired to stud after Saturday’s race.
“It’s a pretty good scenario,” said his trainer, John Sadler. “We’re just looking at it as an opening of a second career for him.”
Accelerate will face 11 challengers in the 1 1/8 mile stakes, including City of Light, the only horse to defeat him in his seven races last year. City of Light, the 5-2 second choice in the Pegasus, defeated Accelerate in the Oaklawn Park Handicap but finished third to him six weeks later in the Santa Anita Handicap.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“We’ve met him twice. It’s a tie ball game so far,” said City of Light’s trainer, Michael McCarthy.
The list of challengers also includes Gunnevera, who finished second behind Accelerate in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November, and 2018 Florida Derby winner Audible.
Completing the field: Bravazo, Patternrecognition, True Timber, Seeking The Soul, Tom’s d’Etat, Something Awesome, Kukulkan and Imperative.
The Pegasus World Cup highlights a 12-race card that also includes the inaugural running of the $7 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational.
NOTE: The
Miami
Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports and sports stories, thus allowing you to comment in the section below as many times as you wish. Click right here to get started immediately.
Comments