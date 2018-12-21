This is how a SpongeBob song would sound at this year’s Super Bowl

The online petition to get the SpongeBob SquarePants song, “Sweet Victory,” played at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show started picking up steam earlier this month.
On Dec. 12, the venue for this season’s Super Bowl, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, tweeted a gif from the SpongeBob episode, “Band Geeks,” that used the song, “Sweet Victory.”
Now there’s a live version of the song.
Musicians Cael Dadian and Kenny Tsao performed the song with several musicians from San Diego State University.
Dadian even used mayonnaise, in a reference to the episode, as an instrument toward the end of the song.
It has more than 319,000 views on Twitter.
Maroon 5 is performing this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. The Change.org petition is close to 980,000 signatures as of early Friday afternoon.
The petition’s goal was to secure one million signatures, and it was created following show creator Stephen Hillenburg’s death as a tribute to his legacy.
