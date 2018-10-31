Zoo Miami wants to name its new hippo after Dan Le Batard. Here’s why it won’t happen

Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill had a simple suggestion: If fans of the ESPN radio show “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” could raise $10,000 during Magill’s weekly appearance on the show Tuesday, the zoo would name is new baby hippo after Le Batard.
Unfortunately for Le Batard fans, this will not be a reality.
Le Batard announced during the first hour of his radio show that Disney lawyers stepped in and rejected the idea.
“I can’t think of a thing that would make the audience happier than to name a hippo ‘Dan Le Batard’,” Le Batard said to open the national portion of his radio show Tuesday, which is recorded on South Beach and broadcasted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday through Friday on ESPN Radio. “When I tell you about happiness and fun, what plays Hall of Fame defense against happiness and fun? Lawyers.”
So why is Disney hesitant against this? The show’s executive producer Mike Ryan said on the show that, “All I’ve been told is that Disney has a policy against naming animals after personalities.”
While a bummer to Le Batard fans, there is a positive out of it: Disney did donate the $10,000 Magill wanted to fundraise for the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment at the Zoo Miami Foundation.
A new naming contest for the two-month old hippo will begin soon.
The unnamed male calf, born on Aug. 4, is the second Pygmy Hippo to be born at Zoo Miami. The first was born in 2010.
