Here’s how and when you can get a free Taco Bell taco thanks to Boston’s Mookie Betts

Even if you’re not a baseball fan, paying attention to Tuesday night’s World Series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox was worth it for taco-lovers.
Mookie Betts became America’s favorite baseball player — well, for those that enjoy a free taco — after he stole second base in the bottom of the first inning in Boston’s 8-4 victory in Game 1 of the Fall Classic.
Betts’ first-inning swipe means Taco Bell is giving away a free Doritos Locos Tacos at participating stores.
Every resident in all 50 states and the District of Columbia are eligible to receive one free taco per person on Nov. 1 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
There are several locations throughout South Florida and the rest of the Sunshine State.
For a full nationwide listing of stores, click here.
