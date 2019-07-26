Florida and Jackson Health may have to refund $436 million in Medicaid funds, report says

Jackson Health System in Miami-Dade may have wrongly received hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicaid funds, according to a draft report by the HHS auditor general cited by POLITICO. Miami Herald

Miami-Dade’s public hospital network, Jackson Health System, may have wrongly received hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicaid funds that Florida will have to refund to the federal government, according to a forthcoming audit by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services cited in a story first reported by POLITICO.

The HHS inspector general audit found that Florida’s Medicaid program between 2010 and 2014 wrongly paid Jackson Health $436 million that were not allowed under the terms of the Low Income Pool or LIP program that reimburses hospitals for care delivered to low-income and uninsured persons, POLITICO reported.

The period in question dates back to the Obama administration and its efforts to reduce LIP funding in 2015 in an attempt to persuade states such as Florida to expand eligibility for Medicaid, the public health insurance program for low-income and disabled people, as prescribed under the Affordable Care Act.

Former Florida Gov. Rick Scott filed a lawsuit against the Obama administration’s efforts to reduce LIP funding, calling it illegally coercive. The state did not prevail, but in 2017 the Trump administration restored Florida’s LIP funding to about $1.1 billion.

Florida also filed a lawsuit challenging the federal government’s audit methodology for LIP, claiming that HHS never properly informed the state of its intention. That case is still pending.

Jackson Health administrators said they had no comment on the POLITICO report because of the pending litigation. In 2018, Jackson Health received about $110 million in LIP funding from Medicaid, which is jointly funded by the state and federal governments.

The safety net hospital system, one of the largest in the nation, has a nearly $2 billion annual budget and receives about $450 million a year in taxpayer support from Miami-Dade.

If Florida and Jackson Health do not prevail in the pending lawsuit and the federal government compels them to refund the Medicaid funds, the consequences would be grave.

Jackson Health treats tens of thousands of low-income and uninsured patients each year and also operates nursing homes and provides health care to inmates of Miami-Dade’s jails — in addition to operating hospitals in Miami, North Miami Beach and South Miami-Dade, as well as community clinics and urgent care centers throughout the county.

