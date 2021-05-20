Meet the 2021 Silver Knight winners

One created a podcast to help families become more financially literate.

Another taught underserved students how to write computer programs while another used her love of music to draw out children.

Two others homed in on science, creating a podcast and a website to teach about South Florida’s precarious risk to climate change and why science matters.

These are among the accomplishments of the 30 high school seniors in Miami-Dade and Broward counties who won a Silver Knight Award Thursday evening as part of the 63nd annual Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald program recognizing outstanding high school seniors.

In total, 619 students representing 65 Miami-Dade schools and 34 Broward schools, both public and private, were nominated by their schools.

Each of the 30 winners receives a $2,000 scholarship from the Knight Foundation, a Silver Knight statue, an AAdvantage 25,000-mile travel certificate and the Silver Knight medallion presented by American Airlines. Another 90 seniors were named honorable mentions; they receive a plaque and $500.

Without further ado, here are the 2021 Silver Knight Awards winners: