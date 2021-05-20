Silver Knight

Meet the 2021 Silver Knight winners

2021 SK Main Image
One created a podcast to help families become more financially literate.

Another taught underserved students how to write computer programs while another used her love of music to draw out children.

Two others homed in on science, creating a podcast and a website to teach about South Florida’s precarious risk to climate change and why science matters.

These are among the accomplishments of the 30 high school seniors in Miami-Dade and Broward counties who won a Silver Knight Award Thursday evening as part of the 63nd annual Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald program recognizing outstanding high school seniors.

In total, 619 students representing 65 Miami-Dade schools and 34 Broward schools, both public and private, were nominated by their schools.

Each of the 30 winners receives a $2,000 scholarship from the Knight Foundation, a Silver Knight statue, an AAdvantage 25,000-mile travel certificate and the Silver Knight medallion presented by American Airlines. Another 90 seniors were named honorable mentions; they receive a plaque and $500.

Without further ado, here are the 2021 Silver Knight Awards winners:

Hannah Kuker

Broward

Art

University School of Nova Southeastern University

Maxwell Perlman

Broward

Athletics

Pine Crest School

Henry Hurowitz

Broward

Business

University School of Nova Southeastern University

Veronica Bloomberg

Broward

Digital & Interactive Media

University School of Nova Southeastern University

Mika Petruska

Broward

Drama

Saint Thomas Aquinas High School

Chelsea Hernandez

Broward

English & Literature

Charles W. Flanagan High School

Murtaza Hussain

Broward

General Scholarship

Coral Glades High School

Gloria Greenfield

Broward

Journalism

Coral Glades High School

Valentina Celis

Broward

Mathematics

Coral Glades High School

Saxon Kennedy

Broward

Music & Dance

The Sagemont School

Kaylyn Myers

Broward

Science

Cooper City High School

Sophia Agro

Broward

Social Science

Cardinal Gibbons High School

Aryan Ranjan

Broward

Speech

American Heritage

Madison Sullivan

Broward

Vocational Technical

West Broward High School

Alex Hernández

Broward

World Languages

Coral Glades High School

Jalynn-McDuffey

Dade

Art

Coral Reef Senior High School

Jordan Bryant

Dade

Athletics

Hialeah Gardens Senior High

Jessenia Castillo

Dade

Business

Miami Jackson Senior High

Julianne Rodriguez

Dade

Digital & Interactive Media

St. Brendan High School

Nicholas Quintana

Dade

Drama

Miami Arts Studio 6-12 at Zelda Glazer

Cyrah Gayle

Dade

English & Literature

School for Advanced Studies Wolfson Campus

Anthony Lara

Dade

General Scholarship

Miami Senior High School

Juan Tejera

Dade

Journalism

Belen Jesuit Preparatory School

Tali Finger

Dade

Mathematics

Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School

Fadhina Petit-Clair

Dade

Music & Dance

School for Advanced Studies Wolfson Campus

Michael Odzer

Dade

Science

Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School

Robert Mazer

Dade

Social Science

Miami Palmetto Senior High School

Ingrid Gruener

Dade

Speech

Gulliver Preparatory

Leandra Hall

Dade

Vocational Technical

Mast Academy

David Alarcon

Dade

World Languages

Belen Jesuit Preparatory School

