Meet the 2021 Silver Knight winners

Not yet out of the pandemic, the 63rd Annual Silver Knight Awards will be livestreamed on Thursday evening to safely give outstanding Miami-Dade and Broward high school seniors the recognition they deserve.
A countdown to the ceremony honoring the winners and honorable mentions in 15 categories — including math, science, art and music — will begin at 6:30 p.m. The countdown will feature a montage of well wishes from high school principals, Silver Knight coordinators at the schools and Miami Herald sponsors of the prestigious event.
