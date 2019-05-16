Live: Watch the 2019 Silver Knight Awards ceremony

The Silver Knight Awards ceremony, which honors some of the best and brightest students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, will be held at the James L. Knight Center on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The identities of the 30 Silver Knights (15 in Miami-Dade County & 15 in Broward County) and 90 Honorable Mentions are revealed at the ceremony.

