One provided clean drinking water to more than 3,000 villagers in India.

Another raised $150,000 to give to the families who lost loved ones or whose children were injured during the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

And another student sent food, clothes and supplies to Venezuelan children suffering from the collapse of the country's social net.

These are just of the few outstanding endeavors undertaken by this year's class of winners in the 61st annual Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald Silver Knight Awards.Nearly 700 high school seniors from schools across Miami-Dade and Broward counties, both public and private, were nominated this year.

Of those, 15 seniors in Miami-Dade and 15 in Broward were named winners Thursday evening in a ceremony at the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami. They took home a Silver Knight statue, $2,000 each in scholarships from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and 25,000 American Airlines Advantage miles. Another 90 seniors were named honorable mentions; they received a plaque and $500.

Without further ado, meet your Silver Knight winners: