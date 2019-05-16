One provided clean drinking water to more than 3,000 villagers in India.

Another raised $150,000 to give to the families who lost loved ones or whose children were injured during the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

And another student sent food, clothes and supplies to Venezuelan children suffering from the collapse of the country's social net.

These are just of the few outstanding endeavors undertaken by this year's class of winners in the 61st annual Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald Silver Knight Awards.Nearly 700 high school seniors from schools across Miami-Dade and Broward counties, both public and private, were nominated this year.

Of those, 15 seniors in Miami-Dade and 15 in Broward were named winners Thursday evening in a ceremony at the James L. Knight Center in downtown Miami. They took home a Silver Knight statue, $2,000 each in scholarships from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and 25,000 American Airlines Advantage miles. Another 90 seniors were named honorable mentions; they received a plaque and $500.

Without further ado, meet your Silver Knight winners:

Filter by:

COUNTY
CATEGORY
Clear filters

Select a winner to read their story

Broward

Art

Coral Glades

Thea Gay

Broward

Athletics

North Broward Preparatory

Ethan Di Egidio

Broward

Business

North Broward Preparatory

Stacey Gringauz

Broward

Digital & Interactive Media

Pine Crest School

David Radvany-Roth

Broward

Drama

Marjory Stoneman Douglas

Ashley Paseltiner

Broward

English

University School of NSU

Aysha Zackria

Broward

General Scholarship

Miramar

Geela Ramos

Broward

Journalism

Coral Glades

Telease Bowen

Broward

Mathematics

Charles Flanagan

Jade Harris

Broward

Music & Dance

Pine Crest School

Julia Karten

Broward

Science

St. Thomas Aquinas

Cameron Giraud

Broward

Social Science

Dillard

Aiyana Edwards

Broward

Speech

St. Thomas Aquinas

Michael Anise

Broward

Vocational Technical

St. Thomas Aquinas

Brooke Giacin

Broward

World Languages

North Broward Preparatory

Anissa Mansour

Dade

Art

School for Advanced Studies

Rita Vega

Dade

Athletics

Miami Country Day

Isabella Allen

Dade

Business

Coral Reef

Sofia Alvarado

Dade

Digital & Interactive Media

Dr. Michael Krop

Marissa Manley

Dade

Drama

Carol City

Crystal Jones

Dade

English

Palmetto

Emma Angeletti

Dade

General Scholarship

Palmetto

Adyant Khanna

Dade

Journalism

South Miami

Lorenny Diaz

Dade

Mathematics

Miami Country Day

Isabella Pedraza Pineros

Dade

Music & Dance

South Miami

Jazmin Neadle

Dade

Science

Miami Beach

Michelle Marti

Dade

Social Science

Coral Gables

Nikita Leus-Oliva

Dade

Speech

Coral Reef

Jianan Zhang

Dade

Vocational Technical

Miami Arts Studio at Zelda Glazer

Samantha Meador

Dade

World Languages

Our Lady of Lourdes

Natalie Chevrel