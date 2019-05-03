Hello Alfred: New butler-like service in South Florida will make you feel like Batman

Hello Alfred, which offers home management services to apartment residents, has launched in South Florida.

Imagine having your own butler like Batman.

Hello Alfred, named for the fictional Batman’s butler, recently launched its butler-like service — actually called “home managers” — in South Florida. That person, who is the go-to when you need something done, such as putting away ordered groceries or picking up dry cleaning.

Hello Alfred is among the on-demand services that are popping up as property owners look to retain residents and differentiate their apartment building from the competition.

The service partners with developers of luxury rental apartments to offer Hello Alfred to tenants. The general service includes a quick tidy-up, taking out the trash, and picking up packages. Extra services such as dog walking and deep cleaning are billed monthly, according to Sharmeen Ferrell, regional manager of Hello Alfred in South Florida.

“We’re giving back something that is extremely valuable — time,” she said.

Read this Sun Sentinel story by clicking on this link.