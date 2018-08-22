Omarosa has a whole new set of problems — and they have nothing to do with Trump

While Omarosa Manigault Newman continues to do the press rounds promoting her book, “Unhinged,” the former White House aide and Donald Trump ally is dealing with some sticky issues closer to home. Literally.
The onetime “Apprentice” star and her pastor husband John Newman are being sued by The Jacksonville Golf and Country Club Property Owners Association, demanding that the couple make crucial fixes to their house.
Pictures acquired by The Daily Mail shows their four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,048-square-foot home, its exterior in disrepair.
The media outlet obtained a copy of the lawsuit, which claims that there is mold on the roof, a filthy pool that attracts mosquitoes, plus a dead tree and grass out front. The suit also demands $11,063 in back fees and charges.
Newman got the $615,000 home, which sits on a golf course, in his 2014 divorce settlement from his ex-wife, Andrea Newman.
A hearing is set for Oct. 15. A spokesman for the association had no comment when reached by phone.
