Next time there’s a government shutdown, more of us should suffer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 25: A departures board shows cancelled flights at LaGuardia Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it is delaying flights into multiple airports due to staffing concerns related the government shutdown on January 25, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. After unions representing air traffic controllers, pilots, and flight attendants recently warned of a growing concern for the safety of both traveling passengers and employees due to the continued government shutdown and the havoc it is causing across the nation. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt Getty Images