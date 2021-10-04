Quake-ravaged Haiti still needs help. Don’t let the international community forget | Opinion

File photo of what remained of a hospital in the town of Maniche, Haiti, after the Aug. 14 earthquake. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

I recently traveled to Haiti. Since I returned, not a day goes by when I do not think about the women, children and men I met who are suffering the aftermath of last month’s earthquake.

The United Nations has appealed for $187.3 million to help 500,000 of the most vulnerable people affected by the earthquake. But so far, we have received less than 30% of the amount needed to respond.

My fear is that the international community has already moved on and will soon forget the tragedy. This would be a huge mistake.

Walking hours to get aid

In Haiti, I met Marie Rose, a mother of four, who lost her two-month-old baby in the earthquake. She lives in a small town called Maniche in Sud Department — a place hit hard by the quake. As she grieves her tragic loss, Marie Rose overcomes obstacles every minute of each day to care for her three other children. And every day, she walks for hours to get to an aid distribution center.

Her story is just one of many. Almost half the population of Maniche is affected by the earthquake. Everyone I spoke to has lost someone they knew. The town’s only school, health center and church have all been flattened. Thousands of people lost their homes and now sleep out in the open, with no water or food. The earthquake left deep cracks in crop fields, destroying many people’s only source of food and livelihood.

Access to Maniche and more remote mountainous areas is hard because of insecurity and damaged roads. Yet humanitarian workers have been able to bring in aid, including shelter materials, food and medical supplies. Like Marie Rose, they overcome obstacles.

It is the responsibility of the international community to support people like Marie Rose as they rebuild their lives. It is also in the interest of every nation on this planet.

Devastating impact

This earthquake may have been less catastrophic than the one in 2010, which left more than 220,000 people dead and 1.5 million injured. Nevertheless, its impact has been devastating.

More than 2,200 people have died, more than 12,000 people were injured and more than 130,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. Tropical Depression Grace, which followed the earthquake on Aug. 17, made things a whole lot worse.

All of this could not have come at a more difficult time. Haiti continues to reel from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the escalation of gang violence that has affected 1.5 million people and displaced 19,000 since June.

The combined effects of these disasters, pre-existing needs, an ongoing political crisis, socioeconomic challenges and increasing violence are significantly worsening an already complex humanitarian scenario.

Things look bleak. But this is precisely the moment to look ahead to Haiti’s future.

Building resilience

Today we have a real opportunity to help Haiti and its people build lives that are more resilient to future shocks. This means building risk awareness and reduction into the reconstruction effort.

This will take time, but the efforts will be worth it.

In the short term, I urge every nation that can to support the humanitarian effort in Haiti.

The Haitian Government and its people have shown tremendous leadership and determination. The government played an essential role in coordinating efforts on the ground and making them as effective as possible. I would also like to commend the work done by local organizations and communities who were the first responders as the earthquake struck Haiti’s southern peninsula. They are heroes.

They continue to fight to rebuild Haiti.

The United Nations will continue to stand by Haiti and its people as they emerge from this tragedy. I appeal to everyone to do the same.

You can contribute to the appeal by visiting: crisisrelief.un.org/haiti-earthquake-appeal

Ramesh Rajasingham is acting United Nations assistant secretary-general and deputy emergency relief coordinator, OCHA.