The party on South Beach has gone on too long. It’s time to shut it down | Opinion

Two women fight near Ocean Drive in Miami Beach in March. Getty Images

There comes a time in life when everyone and everything must grow up. Whether it be teenagers assuming adulthood responsibilities or cities that realize their once “anything goes” party atmosphere has become major liability, instead of an asset.

What was once considered “cool” eventually becomes “uncool.” Coconut Grove made a change. So did Fort Lauderdale and Panama City. Now it’s Miami Beach’s turn.

Yes, it was fun while it lasted — all-night partying with locals, tourists and celebrities alike out until 5 a.m., enjoying the clubs on Ocean Drive and Washington Avenue. The party lasted till breakfast, and sometimes later.

Miami Beach has had many incarnations. From Carl Fisher’s original vision of a dreamy winter paradise to America’s “Most Luxurious Boot Camp” during World War II to the Rat Pack’s stomping ground to its reinvention as a hip spot for models surrounded by historically preserved Art Deco buildings.

Miami Beach will continue to transform itself in a positive way as long as we are not afraid of change. We listened to businessman Norman Braman when he brought us Art Basel, which sent a strong signal to the world that Miami Beach was becoming not the the cultural capital of the world, instead of the Spring Break capital of the world. Because of this powerful messaging and, now, with a new amazing Convention Center — and, soon, an adjoining hotel — Miami Beach has attracted many world-class conferences that decided our city offered the right stuff for their attendees to have a safe and enriching experience.

The Miami Debate A weekly look at thought-provoking opinions from the Miami Herald’s Editorial Board, fresh insights from columnists and other local views. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

But the Beach still is transmitting the wrong signal to the world. Even as multimillion-dollar homes are being sold to buyers fleeing New York, and its with massive tax bills, bringing revenue that will pay for our schools, parks and police, we have been telling the world that our city is a lawless, all-night, do-as-you-please party mecca.

The entertainment district, a small area of town now unsafe for residents and families to visit, has been the unfortunate scene of chaos and crime — including murder — that make negative headlines worldwide. This area, this cancerous tumor, needs to be eradicated and reimagined.

Among the many smart ideas put forth by Mayor Dan Gelber is for clubs to stop serving liquor at 2 a.m. It’s not that all the crime happens during those wee hours of the morning. It is not fair that a few special interests that make generous campaign donations are allowed to damage the Miami Beach brand.

It is also unfair to put this self-inflicted problem on the backs of the understaffed police department, which knows that we cannot “police” our way out of this problem, while dedicating adequate resources to the other 99% of the city.

It is said that sometimes God whispers, and sometimes God yells. After the horrific murder last month of a father protecting his baby boy at an Ocean Drive cafe, I think we can all agree that God was whispering loudly to us. I, for one, do not want to hear him yell!

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

We are the city of Art Basel, gorgeous beaches and amazing hotels. Miami Beach welcomes everyone, but it’s time to grow up. The all-night party in the entertainment district should be shut down.

Philip Levine is a former mayor of Miami Beach.