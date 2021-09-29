Raise your hand to run for elected office — for the good of women everywhere | Opinion

Spurred by Donald Trump’s election, more than twice as many women ran for Congress in 2018 compared with 2016, according to National Public Radio. Getty Images

The recent decision in Texas to outlaw abortion after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — is an assault not only on Texas women’s autonomy and self-determination over their bodies, it is an ominous warning to women in all 50 states. This is especially true in Florida, where copycat legislation was just filed by the Republican male-majority Legislature. And what used to be our saving grace, a Florida Constitution with a strong privacy provision, now is subject to the interpretation of a male-majority Supreme Court, all of whom were appointed by Republican governors — all men.

This is not merely a philosophical discussion. It is a life-and-death matter for too many women. Without the right to decide when, and whether, to have children, women do not have the “life, liberty and pursuit of happiness” asserted in the Declaration of Independence. This is especially true for women who don’t have the means to pay for childcare for the children they already have while they fly to another state to access the safe medical procedures they’re entitled to.

We will probably never change the hearts and minds of those who believe that fetuses’ rights supersede those of women. And let us be clear: There is no way to give rights of personhood to fetuses without infringing on the rights of the women who are pregnant. Because there is no way to carry a pregnancy to term that does not require the womb of a living person. But, of course, perhaps the main purpose we have as women is to be “host bodies,” as former House Speaker Jose Oliva so brilliantly put it.

Our charge is simple: We need pro-choice women to run for office and win. You can’t change policies unless you change the policy makers.

Ruth’s List Florida, founded by former Florida Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink and modeled after EMILY’s List at the national level, is the only statewide organization that helps Democratic pro-choice women run inspiring local campaigns that win. We recruit, train and elect women to all levels of state and local office in Florida. Since 2008, we’ve claimed victory in almost 200 races, trained more than 2,100 women and raised over $5 million.

The Miami Debate A weekly look at thought-provoking opinions from the Miami Herald’s Editorial Board, fresh insights from columnists and other local views. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Last year, Ruth’s List Florida helped elect Miami-Dade County’s first woman mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, along with supporting the 24 Democratic women in the Florida House and the eight women in the Florida Senate. We also claimed victories in municipal, County Commission and School Board races.

But so much work remains to be done. The Florida Legislature sets the policies that have the greatest impact on women’s reproductive lives. The Florida House has 40 women out of 120 members, and only 24 are Democrats. The Senate has only 15 women out of 40 members, and only eight of those are Democrats. The second wave of feminism of the the 1960s and ’70s produced pro-choice women of both parties. But those days are gone. The Democratic Party is now the party of women’s rights.

Women’s voices in government reflect our lived experiences. Our voices remain underrepresented where critical decisions are made and policies enacted — not only with regard to reproductive rights, but in employment, criminal justice, healthcare, safety, the environment, education, childcare and parental leave. Women of color, in particular, offer life experiences that must be included in government if we are to realize greater social and economic equity in Miami, our state, and our country. And, preposterously, we are still fighting for equality in a state that has not ratified the Equal Rights Amendment.

Ruth’s List Florida is calling on progressive, smart, thoughtful and hard-working women to run for office. Your leadership is desperately needed. For the sake of our daughters and sisters who want to realize their dreams and aspirations, there’s no time to waste. We’ll help you run — and we’ll help you win.

But first you need to raise your hand.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Yanyn San Luis is co-chair of Ruth’s List Miami. Katy Sorenson, a former Miami-Dade County commissioner, senior advisor to Ruth’s List Miami.





