Illegal charter operations put people and the environment in danger on Biscayne Bay | Opinion

Having spent my summer working with representatives and other officials, the U.S. Coast Guard and law enforcement, it is clear that we need long-lasting solutions to what’s afflicting Biscayne Bay and adjacent communities. The situation on our waters is concerning, with widespread criminal activity stemming from rampant illegal charter and livery operations.

The bad actors are responsible for countless injuries and deaths because of their disregard for federal and state laws. They routinely place unknowing customers — South Floridians and visitors alike — in dangerous situations through illegal pick-ups and drop-offs over public seawalls, off major roads and trespassing on private property. It is alarmingly commonplace that their vessels are not certified by the U.S. Coast Guard; they use uncertified or untrained captains and vessel operators; they lack any form of commercial or personal-liability insurance; and refuse to pay local business taxes. The explosion of an industry based on irresponsible partying is leading to an uptick in both human and drug trafficking into South Florida.

People are not the only ones getting hurt; these operations’ carelessness leads to the destruction of endangered seagrass beds and mangrove hammocks, as well as the misuse and deterioration of our island preserves and parks, such as Pace Picnic Island. These operators are tarnishing the cherished boating culture for which South Florida is known worldwide.

It is clear to the officials, representatives and law-enforcement officers with whom I have been meeting that Florida needs to update its boating-safety regulations to accurately reflect the deluge of vessel registrations and changing attitudes and expectations toward the use of our water resources.

This will also reward those who have always made sure to put in the work to be responsible boaters. These role models deserve praise and, while we should all follow their example, we need to bring in a level of accountability that South Florida and its residents deserve. We can always do better, and closing the loopholes that illegal charter operations abuse and ensuring that everyone on the water is doing the right things are necessary so we can all safely enjoy this amazing resource.

Having gone out on the water with our marine patrol units, I’ve seen the shocking lack of resources: There aren’t enough to provide adequate area coverage; there’s a lack of enforcement authority to tackle the illegal charter and livery operations, a job made much harder by the skyrocketing numbers of vessels registering in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am happy to be working with the city of Miami and Miami-Dade police departments, the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard to make sure that existing task forces are reinforced and provided the tools to keep us safe.

We need to revisit policies and procedures for recreational activities on sandbars and spoil islands in light of the careless operations of illegal charter and livery operations. Law enforcement also has pointed out the need for speed-restriction zones at Miami Marine Stadium, where irresponsible personal-watercraft operators consistently buzz student-athletes from MAST Academy trying to practice rowing and sailing. We must also address the clearing of dangerous mooring fields and the safe removal of derelict vessels, which degrade water quality and lead to boating-related accidents.

In addition to helping make Biscayne Bay safer, I am also working with local municipalities and Miami-Dade County to ensure that the $20 million secured in funding for projects related to the bay and the $16 million available in resiliency grant funding for South Florida, are fully utilized.

We must establish proper safety enforcement and improve water quality and overall resiliency to sustain a serious effort that not only protects but also strengthens our bay.

Florida Sen. Ileana Garcia represents District 37 in Miami-Dade County.