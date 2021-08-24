Volunteering to improve others’ lives is a great pathway back into the workforce | Opinion

Volunteers load a vehicle with personal protective equipment during a distribution event in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood in July 2020. mocner@miamiherald.com

In Florida, an hour of volunteering currently is valued at $26.32? It’s valuable work that translates into practical experience for tens of thousands of volunteers each year.

You’ve heard of it. That seemingly endless loop many job-seekers find themselves locked in: “I can’t get a job without experience, I can’t get experience without a job.” And it continues — at least, it continues until something finally breaks the cycle.

Through the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. DeSantis has concentrated his efforts and state resources on rebuilding Florida’s workforce. Investing in infrastructure projects, workforce training, readiness programs and promoting the Sunshine State is open for business. According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, there are currently more than 46,000 more jobs than there are unemployed Floridians. Opportunities are out there, and getting Florida safely back to work is top of mind for the state’s leadership.

As the CEO of Volunteer Florida, my priority is strengthening the great work of local nonprofits and community organizations. Underserved-population needs haven’t decreased throughout this pandemic. If anything, they’ve increased in ways we have yet to quantify. Mental-health services, home and shelter resources, food provision and education mentorship all are areas of need that are largely powered by volunteers.

One of the top ways to break the inexperience cycle when joining, or re-joining, the workforce is touting transferable experience. That is, translating the knowledge and experience you’ve gained from other areas relatable to the job for which you’re vying. Volunteers are gaining unpaid experience, learning practical job skills through the nonprofits and programs they serve. Through their service, they’re proving that they’re mission-driven and the first to raise their hands when the need arises. As head of multiple organizations, I know that these are all attractive attributes of a job candidate to any potential employer.

So often, we think of what our incredible nonprofit organizations are doing for economic empowerment, such as the professional attire that Operation New Uniform outfits Jacksonville veterans with as they seek civilian employment and the job skills training that AMI Kids provides to at-risk youth statewide. We think of the service they provide to our communities, but often overlook the skills their volunteers gain by engaging in that service. It’s critical work and invaluable experience for the volunteers.

Volunteering your time and expanding your talent is a give-and-take, get-what-you-put-in, win-win situation. No question.

To make it easier than ever, Volunteer Florida powers Volunteer Connect, the state’s official volunteer opportunities platform providing a one-stop shop for potential volunteers to connect with local organizations in need of their efforts. You can find an opportunity to do some good near you, bolster that resume and break your inexperience cycle.

Corey Simon is chief executive officer of Volunteer Florida.