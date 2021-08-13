Don’t reject the young DREAMers, senators. They represent America at its best | Opinion

The Supreme Court rejected former President Trump’s attempt to repeal the order that protects DREAMers from deportation. Getty Images

As a former chief of police, I know, without a shadow of a doubt, that we are a nation of laws. I’ve enforced the laws, and it is because of that responsibility that I believe this: Everyone counts, and everyone is accountable.

With that in mind, I ask: Is being born in the United States a requirement to be a great police officer? A great nurse, firefighter or teacher? Is it necessary to start a small business, become a scientist, work on a farm or serve our nation with distinction and valor in our armed services?

Isn’t it time we fixed our immigration and citizenship system so that it is fair, orderly and humane? So that it holds dangerous criminals accountable but gives everyone who’s willing to follow the rules, abide by our laws and serve our country and communities a real shot at the American Dream?

The Senate has a chance to do just that in the coming days in their reconciliation legislation, and they should seize it. Our nation deserves a future with the opportunity, prosperity and respect for the rule of law that have defined the best of America throughout our history. Hard-working people, no matter the country of their birth, should always have a place in America. Isn’t that the foundation of our great nation and exactly what the Founding Fathers had in mind?

Ending this looming uncertainty is critical as we work to ensure a fair, orderly and humane immigration system. As a member of the Homeland Security Committee, I have worked for years to secure our border using the most effective technology, strategic deployments and humane processes to prevent illegal border crossings and ensure that people follow the rules.

This year, I helped introduce legislation to make that a reality. Our bills would provide an orderly and systematic pathway to permanent residency for people who are here with temporary legal protections — like DREAMers and recipienta of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) — as well as essential workers in our communities. As a former 27-year law enforcement officer and police chief, I will always put our safety first. Anyone convicted of a felony is totally ineligible for this plan.

First, DREAMers were brought to our country as children and have lived their entire lives as our neighbors, friends, classmates, and coworkers. For many this is the only country they know. The vast majority of Americans, Democrats, Republicans and independents, support protecting our DREAMers.

Next, individuals with TPS or DED are from countries torn by disasters, both natural and manmade, including El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Simply put, America did what America does best: We offered a helping hand. We gave people and their families protection until it is safe to return to their homelands.

For many of these individuals, it was never safe to return. Some have been here for decades and want to become citizens. We should give them the opportunity — a clear pathway to follow the rules, go through the proper channels and take the oath.

Then, there are the essential workers — people who, during this pandemic, helped keep our country and communities afloat. They grow our food, operate medical facilities, build hospitals and clinics, safeguard our communities and take care of senior relatives. In many cases, they have risked their health to protect the health and safety of others. There is precedent for this: President Reagan created a pathway to citizenship for America’s undocumented immigrants, recognizing their critical contributions to our economy and our communities. We should follow that model.

There is no reason to keep these people in limbo. There is no reason to maintain an immigration system where chaos, confusion and uncertainty are the norm. This is a question of basic fairness. It’s also a question of our values. The American Dream requires champions. It requires faith. It requires a commitment that every person should have a fair chance to succeed.

The men and women we’re discussing are the health care workers taking care of COVID-19 patients in our hospitals. Thousands of them are veterans, or currently keep us safe in the armed forces. They teach our children, keep our streets safe or own the local café or coffeeshop that you like to visit. They are not just represented among the best of America — they represent America at its best.

Simply put, I’m proud of them. I’ll fight for them. And I call once again on the Senate to stand up for our DREAMers and the American Dream.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings is Orlando’s former chief of police. She represents Florida’s 10th District and is running for the U.S. Senate.