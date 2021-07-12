By not promoting Black-culture tourism, South Florida is leaving millions on the table | Opinion

Many Black business owners say that the public funds spent to attract tourists should also promote Black-culture tourism., Art of Black Miami is one example. Getty Images

South Florida hosts some of America’s most popular tourist destinations. Yes, COVID-19 battered them. But, now, the party is picking up again. Over the years, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have received global recognition and a steady stream of tourism dollars.

Despite such wonderful success, the South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance remains perplexed by one question: Where is the Black community in the tourism picture? Black culture is barely marketed by the agencies that promote local tourism. Black companies barely get any business opportunities with local hotels and restaurants.

The travel market for Black culture is large. New Orleans, Memphis and Atlanta promote their local Black culture to draw millions of visitors, reaping economic rewards from supporting, promoting, and enhancing it as a tourism product. But Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach have not done the same.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, South Florida has one of America’s largest Black populations and likely the most culturally diverse. Yet, Black culture is barely visible in how we promote South Florida to tourists. This has dire ramifications for Black communities. Few tourists venture into or around Black communities to spend money on the historic venues, flavorful cuisines or vibrant events that exist. Local business owners and investors have little reason to upgrade their venues or create new job generators. The engine of commerce used to revive our world-class beach districts is not being used to revitalize South Florida’s Black communities.

That does not make sense.

Black-owned businesses not only invisible to tourists, they also are invisible to the local tourism players. Our companies get a shockingly low share of the business providing services and products to local hotels, restaurants, and so on. There are literally hundreds of companies waiting to be welcomed into the room to compete on price and quality. However, they do not have the right social circles or any proactive process to do so, even though

millions of public tax dollars are spent promoting tourism here.

Fixing this issue starts with honest recognition that things need to change and intentional effort to do better.

The Alliance and the larger Black community are eager to get into the tourism game. We want to help craft a plan and actions to make a change for better. We will help to expand the pie for all. Black culture is an asset that can make money here like it does in New Orleans, Memphis and Atlanta.

Miami-Dade’s tourism-promotion agency, The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, is poised to pick a new leader. We encourage that person to craft an agenda for promoting Black culture tourism, providing technical support to enhance the product and assisting Black businesses with access to hospitality business opportunities. Black culture should be on the table for commerce just like any other tourism product.

In the 1990s, Miami-Dade faced a lengthy tourism boycott from the Black community for many of the same reasons that still exist. The Alliance can be part of the solution before the problem becomes intolerable again. The organization is willing, and hungry, for a collaboration rooted in doing meaningful commerce.

Broward and Palm Beach County also have compelling reasons to do more and better. Local Black culture has the potential to attract travelers seeking more than the beach or downtown. Local leaders and convention bureaus should engage Black communities and develop a plan for promoting tourism that is supported by spending real dollars on marketing and technical support.

The South Florida Black Prosperity Alliance is excited that the tourism party is starting up again. We want to see Black culture added to the mix as the prized tourism asset it can be. This will grow the pie for all and allow the Black community to be involved in more commerce.

Daniella Pierre is president of the NAACP Miami-Dade. Gepsie Metellus is president of Sant La Haitian Neighborhood Center. Brian C. Johnson is president of the Minority Builders Coalition.

