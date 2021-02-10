FBI agents died trying to protect exploited children. We, too, must join the fight | Opinion

The coronavirus pandemic has isolated exploited and vulnerable children from teachers and other responsible adults. Getty Images

The recent shooting deaths of two FBI agents executing a warrant on an alleged child sexual predator is a grim reminder that such crimes against children are far too prevalent. Now, as we struggle in a global pandemic that is making it exponentially harder to keep children safe from these predators, it is more important than ever that our community steps up to join Kristi House’s efforts to end this scourge.

FBI statistics show that one in every five children logging on to electronic devices will be sexually solicited. As COVID-19 continues to keep many children from attending school in person and participating in other activities, we are seeing an unprecedented spike in the use of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and computers, making children more susceptible to online predators. Furthermore, efforts to stop the pandemic’s spread have isolated children, creating fewer opportunities for schoolteachers, daycare workers and other professionals to identify and report signs of exploitation and abuse.

Because of the pandemic, the nonprofit Kristi House, Miami-Dade County’s only nationally accredited and state-recognized children’s advocacy center, has modified its services and programming. It is offering, among other things, virtual therapy and a series of new webinars, workshops and resources customized to address today’s needs.

Unfortunately, child sexual exploitation and abuse are difficult topics to discuss. Nobody wants to believe it is happening here, to children, in our neighborhoods. The fact is that one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually assaulted before their 18th birthday. Approximately 62 percent of all human-trafficking victims were born and raised in our communities.

Together with Kristi House, members of this community must make a more concerted effort to educate ourselves and our children about these dangers, specifically related to electronic devices. As parents, relatives, neighbors and friends, we have a responsibility to protect children and monitor their use of mobile devices and technology. Here are some important steps to further protect them:

Children under 13 should not have social-media accounts. Monitor their computer use to ensure they have not created fake accounts.

For children over 13, store their social-media usernames and passwords so you can log in and monitor communications.

Uninstall unnecessary apps on devices before giving devices to children.

Make sure apps such as YouTube are in restricted mode or kids’ mode. Tapping “Settings” in most apps lets you select “restricted” mode. On mobile devices, check “Settings,” then “Screen Time,” and select “Content and Privacy Restrictions” to block a variety of inappropriate content.

Watch for warning signs. These include children spending large amounts of time online, particularly at night; finding pornography on their devices; children quickly exiting screens or turning off monitors when anyone enters the room; or children becoming withdrawn from family and friends.

Get more proactive. If you’re a teacher with a student who has fallen off the radar in the pandemic, consider calling their parents or guardians, or reporting it to the authorities as appropriate. If you’re a neighbor who sees unusual behavior in your neighbor’s child, reach out and contact authorities for help

Recognizing that it takes a village, Kristi House has compiled resources and created educational content to help people navigate these uncharted waters. With four full-time education and outreach specialists on staff, we are providing educational webinars for adults and children on topics affecting them in the pandemic, ranging from internet safety to human trafficking and exploitation. We also are providing support for families through COVID-19.

Kristi House also continues to help children who have suffered sexual exploitation or abuse, as well as their families, to heal from that trauma via our evidence-based therapeutic modalities and other services provided by our case managers and advocates. All services are free.

We must not let the deaths of Special Agents Daniel Alfin and Lauren Schwartzenberger, who dedicated their lives to stopping child sexual predators, to have been in vain. Instead, we must work together to continue their legacy of eradicating child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Amanda G. Altman is CEO of Kristi House.