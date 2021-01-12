Rubio, Scott, other Florida Republicans must uphold democracy. Impeach, convict Trump | Opinion

Florida U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, left, and Rick Scott have supported the president. Getty Images

The unprecedented events of last week require unprecedented action against President Trump from Florida’s Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate.

The pages of an entire copy of this newspaper could be filled cover-to-cover with quotes from each of these Republicans demanding that democracy, the rule of law and the will of the people to be respected in other countries. These same principles have been challenged at home in their very workspace: the U.S. Capitol Building.

Jan. 6, 2021 forever will be a historic moment when a mob of domestic terrorists and rioters flooded what is the beacon of democracy for the civilized world. So, too, will the votes of Florida’s Republicans entrusted to represent our state in Congress. Every single Republican who gives cover to Trump through silence, redirection or inaction will have to answer for their choices at the ballot box.

It is no longer prudent to give these elected officials any leeway. They witnessed, and in some instances assisted, Trump in his build-up to last week’s events. His persistent assault on our democratic institutions and values left the metaphorical realm and became physical that Wednesday.

I understand that some of these Republicans actually like the president; or like how he is able to easily capture the hearts and minds of so many of their voters or that access to Trump gives their relatives and cronies opportunities to lobby on behalf of corporate clients. Several of them have gleefully awaited Trump’s arrival on the tarmac itching to be photographed with the president of the United States. Some of these same Republicans also fear the fallout from an inopportune comment from Trump and the devastating effect it could have on their chances in a Republican primary election.

The time has come for responsible leadership from these Republicans. They must set aside their personal feelings and do what is necessary by impeaching Trump in the House and convicting him in the Senate.

Doing so will uphold the legitimacy of American democracy. Doing so is what sets us apart from so many other countries that pretend to be democracies. Trump’s crimes against our Constitution last week require the remedy that the hallowed document provides in the form of a political death penalty, barring Trump from ever holding federal office again.

Both Florida senators and some members of the House all fancy themselves a future president. For Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, voting to convict Trump would be to their personal political benefit, ensuring he will not run in 2024. Trump made his choice last week. It’s time for Rubio and Scott to make theirs — in favor of our democracy.

While other Republicans unburdened of the task of governing from Congress may attack them in a primary election for doing what is necessary, they will begin to create the space for a post-Trump Republican Party — if they want one.

Rafael A. Yániz is an attorney and political analyst based in Miami.