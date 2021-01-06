Enough is enough! Miami Beach needs ‘a cop on every block’ to prevent crime | Opinion

Ensuring safety and security is city government’s most important priority. In Miami Beach, sadly, we are in the midst of a devastating health and economic crisis — coupled with a public-safety emergency.

Enforcing that laws that pertain to open alcohol containers, public intoxication, drug dealing, reckless scooter operation, drag racing, and aggressive street vending is fundamental to our quality of life. We must end the perception that “anything goes” in the city.

This list of criminal offenses continues to grow and now includes roving lawbreakers who have no respect for our community. They are taking over our streets, putting hundreds of people in danger.

I’m not persuaded by suggestions that our problems are solely rooted in “bad business operators” attracting “bad people.” City government has the legal means to close bad businesses. What is it waiting for? Revoke their operating licenses and close them — now. Consider that in my neighborhood, South of Fifth — where several reckless drivers were arrested recently for driving in “doughnut” circles as a crowd cheered — we are proud of the excellent quality of our businesses and business operators, and the patrons they attract. Clearly, our public safety issues are rooted in lax enforcement.

I’m also not convinced, as some believe, that excessive noise is the primary contributor to our public-safety concerns. I, too, have stood against excessive noise and other nuisances. But, again, we should start by enforcing the numerous noise ordinances already on the books. In just one visit to Ocean Drive on a recent Saturday night, I found six restaurants in violation of the city’s noise ordinance. None of these businesses were located in the cabaret area from Ninth to 11th Streets. I did not encounter one police officer or code enforcement officer during my two-hour walk.

We need a consistent police presence in the city’s commercial areas and residential neighborhoods where large numbers of people are present. A visible police presence is necessary everywhere large numbers of people are gathered. This is Policing 101.

Immediately, we need to bring in additional contract officers from around South Florida to help out and free up our overworked and overwhelmed police force, enabling them to work normal schedules. I don’t want to hear excuses about budget constraints, it’s time to prioritize safety above all.

How many more years must our neighborhoods’ request fall on deaf ears that officers be dedicated to those areas? Officers are sometimes assigned and then pulled to other places so often that we don’t see or feel their presence.

Longer term, we should increase the size of our police force every year until order is restored and we deploy sufficient numbers of officers to create visible and effective community policing. There must be a “cop on every block” on Ocean Drive after dark and police officers assigned to residential neighborhoods — walking the beat, biking and riding scooters.

They must be visible, accessible and working to help solve community problems.

Michael “Mike B” Barrineau is a real estate broker and a candidate for the Miami Beach Commission..