We are not ‘Silicon’ anything. We are #MiamiTech — of, by and for this community | Opinion

Venture Cafe, just west of Wynwood, has become a hub for those in Miami’s tech and startup communities. Miami Herald

Miami is a haven for innovators, builders and those who wield technology as a powerful tool of social change.

We, a collective of local tech builders and leaders, have intentionally laid the groundwork over many years toward a shared vision of an inclusive community for makers, technologists and advocates in the 305.

The 2020 disruption of our traditional anchors to this community has spurred a rapid influx of newcomers, whom we welcome warmly and with open arms. As the national spotlight continues to draw speculation about Miami’s capacity to thrive as a global hub for tech and innovation, we recognize that an important voice is missing from this dialogue — our voice.

The #MiamiTech Manifesto is of, by and for the people behind the movement. A living statement of purpose and accountability, it represents of our commitment to who we are as an ecosystem and where we strive to be. It is a declaration of the principles we aim to uphold and the values we endeavor to embody. As we evolve, so will the manifesto.

We are building together

Our goal is intention, not perfection. We welcome challenges and constructive critique. We will continue to listen, including, through a series of virtual town halls, the first of which kicks off on Jan. 7 in collaboration with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. Join us.

We disrupt the status quo

We are a testing ground for novel ideas and experimentation. Our leaders are eager to build with and for all. We’re not only after the next unicorn, but also the business models that elevate technology as a centrifuge to a thriving community.

We believe talent is universal

But we recognize that opportunity is not. We are cultivating experiential and educational environments that address the human-capital needs of 21st-century companies. Everyone must do their part to co-invest in an inclusive technology and entrepreneurial pipeline.

We are home to outsiders

More than half of our population is foreign-born, and we have one of the largest concentrations of immigrant entrepreneurs per capita. We value relationships and make it our business to break down opportunity silos and concentrated power structures. We do so to make it easier for all to integrate, connect and navigate this ecosystem.

We are a global launchpad

We are the gateway city, not only to Latin America and the Caribbean, but also to the world. Our unique geographic position makes us an ideal landing pad for capital and ventures seeking to expand internationally or enter the U.S. market.

We are driven by inclusive values

Our community is multilingual, multicultural, and though we struggle with meaningful integration, we are a true representation of the future of American cities: a majority-minority demographic. We are uniquely diverse, but we are not yet a model for inclusion.

We aspire to be an ecosystem designed for and embodied by inclusion, access, racial equity, diversity, upward economic mobility and seamless connectivity. We are on the way, but have such great lengths to go to ensure Black, indigenous, other people of color and LGBTQ+ people are fully represented by all measures of opportunity.

We are not ‘Silicon’ anything

We will never be the new Silicon Valley, Silicon Beach or anything but that which makes our community unique. We are not a barren wasteland for startups. We rank high on startup activity and, like most emerging markets, are building the infrastructure necessary to increase the rate of scale.

We are collaborative

We know that innovation is not a zero sum game. It’s in our best interest to work together. Let’s collectively seek first to understand our existing ecosystem and aim to be additive, not duplicative.

We elevate women leaders

We are the only major U.S. city founded by a woman. Indeed, most resources for founders are women led. This doesn’t mean we’re free from the inequities in representative board leadership, access to capital or the endemic bro-culture that plagues other tech communities. We all remain vigilant to avoid gender exclusivity in every form.

We are transparent about failure

Which is really hard to do. We still struggle with calling out the outliers whose actions erode public trust and confidence. We have a storied history of racial inequality, striking disparities, affordability, homelessness, financial insecurity, gentrification and cultural fragmentation. Yet, we are constantly learning from our mistakes.

Don’t just observe, become an active participant in our experiment. To take the pledge and read the full Manifesto, visit: www.wearemiamitech.com.

Leigh-Ann Buchanan is writer, strategist and community builder who is president and executive director of Venture Cafe Miami. She wrote this in collaboration with: Michelle Abbs, Mana Tech; Rebecca Danta, Miami Angel; Maria Derchi Russo, Refresh Miami; Michael Finney, Beacon Council; Matt Haggman, Beacon Council; Felecia Hatcher-Pearson, Center for Black Innovation; Christine Johnson, Beacon Council; Marcella McCarthy, tech journalist; Melissa Medina, eMerge Americas; Rebekah Monson, Whereby.us; Max Tuchman, Caribu; and Carlos Vazquez, Miami EdTech.