A century ago, we kicked up our heels after dark times. Maybe we can do it again in 2021 | Opinion

The Roaring 20s marked the end of wartime deprivation and the start of an economic boom in the United States. Getty Images

After traveling to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, New York and Connecticut this year, a few confounding, ironic — and maybe moronic — contradictions enforce just how dumb things are. If anything, in 2020, we officially lived in Dumblandia.

As a COVID nomad, or a COMAD, I am by no means above the idiotic fray of Dumblandia. I’m dumb. I exhibit a constant exercise in contradiction. For example, instead of staying home, I go outside. But in my adventures the following ironies came to light:

- People are triggered by the word “socialist” or “socialism,”yet they likely can’t wait to cash their COVID relief checks or extra $600 in unemployment benefits. And, in Florida, they likely voted in high numbers for a $15-an-hour minimum wage.

- People pushing to “Defund the Police” would likely call the cops if needed. “Reform the Police” is more the actual plan or, maybe, “Police the Police?” Words have consequences.

- Questioning authority should not apply to scientists, doctors, nurses, professors or teachers, especially in a worldwide pandemic with massive unemployment. Yes, question authority. Of politicians, leaders of business, media, religion, your parents and bosses. Science is knowledge. It literally knows. America leads the world in coronavirus deaths. Those not wearing masks in large crowds would never turn down a hospital bed.

- Trump supporters absolutely loathe New Yorkers for their “elitist” and “cocky” ideals and attitudes, yet their two biggest leaders, Donald J. Trump and Rudy Giuliani are 100 percent creatures of that swamp, born out of the pulpy, greedy, glamorous muck of the 1980s.

- Anyone who says Trump and his complicit followers are all racist, lying, stupid, homophobic, idiot, bullies” is being a bully.

And, finally, 2020 is almost over. The vaccine is here. The future just might be bright. Maybe we are approaching a decade destined for greatness, not unlike a century ago when the year 1920 was dark as the world recovered from a worldwide pandemic in which people died because they didn’t wear masks. But it led to a decade that history has come to know as the Roaring 20’s, and perhaps again it shall be.

J.J. Cologrande is a Miami-based writer and college professor.