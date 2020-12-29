Trump lost, Biden won. Who among Republican senators will stand up for the truth on Jan. 6? | Opinion

Republican members of Congress signed an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to allow Texas to file a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the election results in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, all of which President Trump lost. Getty Images

Having grown up in Miami Beach, I clearly remember the monthly piercing siren drill that came from the roof of Biscayne Elementary School on Miami Beach. The point was to be prepared to defend ourselves should the Soviets launch an attack.

But we did not heed Nikita Khrushchev’s warning that we would destroy ourselves from within.

There is a destruction afoot in this nation right now. We must pay heed.

On Jan. 6, in the U.S. Senate, Vice President Mike Pence will open sealed election certification results from each state. Will some senators object to the certified results? If so, on what grounds?

We’ve already seen 126 miscreant congressional lawmakers sign on to an amicus brief backing a lawsuit from Texas asking the Supreme Court to overturn the election in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia. Some of these seditious souls are from right here in South Florida. Ironically, they spout off incessantly about the evils of Marxism and Socialism, yet hardly bat an eye when their “Fuhrer” threatens to lock up political opponents, assault the media or overturn a legitimate election.

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a Georgia Republican, claimed that, “The courts refuse to hear the president’s legal case.” No, the courts said that the claims had no merits.

Now, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville plans to challenge the election results on Jan. 6. Who else will join this treasonous novice who plans to repudiate the results of an election that President Trump lost by more than 7 million votes?

It might be easy for someone to say they saw me sitting on the beach sipping gin two years ago. It is quite another thing to say they saw me on the beach sipping gin on July 4 this year. Why? Specifics tie you into the truth; it is simple to prove and easy to disprove. If I reveal a movie ticket showing that I was in Boston on the 4th of July, there go the allegations. But nebulous charges often cannot be proved; but they cannot be disproved either. Therefore, people can buy into whatever they wish to believe.

And that is exactly what is going on now.

The president has pushed out a nebulous and false narrative that soothes his inability to fairly lose at anything. It’s despicable for so many members of Congress to curry favor with someone who might arguably be this nation’s worst, most self-serving president in its history. These cowards seek to overturn votes that they cannot prove were illegally cast. Rather, they stick to unsupported claims, willing to exchange democracy for added votes.

On Jan. 6, these pawns of duplicity will attempt to subvert the will of the majority. Should they put their objections in writing, we will be heading down a brand-new road. Trump is a bully, and they haven’t the fortitude to stand up to him. He stands there, not with new clothes, but obscenely naked. We just need that courageous child to say, “But he doesn’t have anything on.”

David Magnusson, the police chief of El Portal, has a master’s in military history. He wrote this piece as a historian and private citizen.