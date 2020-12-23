Challenges of COVID force doctors, med students to hone the art of practicing medicine | Opinion

Medical students are learning to adapt their relationships with patients to the restrictions that COVID safety requires.. Getty Images

Life was hard for many low-income Miami residents before the pandemic. But COVID-19 only made accessing care more challenging for the 20 percent of people in Miami-Dade County who lacked health insurance as of 2017.

For decades, health clinics run by the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s Mitchell Wolfson Sr. Department of Community Service (DOCS) have tried to bridge the widening gap in access. Medical students and physician preceptors — including these authors— have provided free care to low-income residents while training up-and-coming doctors. These clinics became an invaluable link between patients who need care and medical students who need hands-on experience.

COVID-19 hasn’t broken that link, but it has tested its strength.

Students continue to staff these clinics and learn from their physician teachers. But the personal connection between a patient and physician, integral to the art of medicine, came under fire once COVID-19 arrived. At first, the clinics closed. Then they reopened using necessary precautions that placed physical and emotional distance between clinic workers and patients. Personal protective equipment (PPE) hid our faces while brief visits and a new sense of anxiety became the norm.

As students and mentors, we began to wonder how such changes might affect the training of future physicians. It could take years before we fully understand the consequences.

Previously, these clinics offered medical students one of their first opportunities to learn how to engage with — and ultimately treat —real people. Doctors in the clinic taught medical students how to evaluate patients’ medical histories and perform physical exams, two tasks that typically allow doctors to pinpoint what’s ailing a patient. Learning how to carry out these tasks early on are vital to medical education.

Now, in one of these Miami clinics, fewer students and attending physicians are on each shift in order to prevent crowding. That means fewer patients to see and fewer medical perspectives for students to absorb. We’re more hesitant to gather what once were routine vitals with the stethoscope and blood-pressure cuff. We strive to get in and out of the patient’s room efficiently and safely. And if we’re lucky, we begin to discuss bedside manner with students.

While access to PPE allows the clinic to continue, masks obscure the comfort once provided to patients through friendly smiles. New protocols mean we no longer complete paperwork in the exam room, which afforded us extra time with each patient and, perhaps, a bit more insight into the patient’s perspective. That now occurs after the visit, right before the instructor tells students how they would have handled the encounter had COVID-19 never been.

Doctors and patients rely on nonverbal cues to build meaningful connections, which in turn affect the quality of care, according to a letter in the journal Family Practice. Reading a face or holding a pair of hands can tell a physician what a patient may never say. Even a handshake can speak volumes about a patient’s opinion of an encounter.

The pandemic has changed all of that. What that means for medical education and future patient care is unknown.

This scenario exists in clinics and hospitals nationwide, as medical students struggle to gain clinical experience amid greater risk. They’re concerned for their own health, well-being and careers, too.

But there’s some good news. Medical students are learning to deliver care via telehealth platforms, which could broaden access to care. They’re earning frontline pandemic credentials — something their mentors never had. Plus, the next generation of physicians is developing solid hand-hygiene habits, a notoriously sticky issue in healthcare.

Not long ago, a couple walked into our clinic. The husband touted his wife’s energy, describing her as a rock star. But she seemed off. After some questioning, she said she had grown depressed during the pandemic. The revelation drove home how important it is to find time to practice the art of medicine.

That requires time, listening and instincts. As much as COVID-19 has threatened that art, our nation’s medical students and teachers will reclaim it, one encounter at a time.

We need our patients as much as they need us. And they’ll need students to become the doctors who guide their community through the next health crisis. For now, all we can do is search for opportunities to listen and learn — just like everyone else.

Dr. Geeta Nayyar is a rheumatologist who serves as executive medical director for Salesforce and a preceptor for the University of Miami Mitchell Wolfson Sr. Department of Community Service. Dr. Sabrina Taldone is the associate program director of the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital’s internal medicine residency program. Pranusha Atuluru is a second-year medical student at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Nayyar

Taldone