Children’s Home Society helping families stay strong through stressful times of COVID | Opinion

The Children’s Home Society of Florida has taken the lead in assisting families during the coronavirus pandemic. Getty Images

From record numbers of coronavirus cases and rising unemployment to adjusting to a difficult “new normal,” life this year has been hard. And in many ways, we’re still fighting. But I will bid adieu to 2020 with great hope for what the next year will bring and remember the shining moments of good that got us through this year together.

Amid the hardships and challenges, my heart has been warmed by the resiliency of the human spirit: Healthcare workers on the front lines, giving comfort and saving lives in the face of a deadly pandemic. School teachers finding novel ways to keep children engaged and learning. Business owners adapting in order to stay open while keeping customers and employees safe. Neighbors helping neighbors in need of supplies, comfort or a helping hand.

This is why Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) exists — so that no child and no family has to face tough times alone. When life is hard, we do good. But we don’t do it alone. Now, more than ever, we are grateful for our community partners such as Citrus Family Care Network (Citrus FCN) and our generous donors. Together, we are meeting the demands of an unprecedented public-health crisis, finding new ways to give hope and help to families in need. Here are just a few examples:

When the rest of South Florida went on lockdown, CHS case managers donned their personal protective equipment and hit the streets to make sure children were safe. They helped families that were separated stay connected and they brought comfort to kids in an unprecedented time of uncertainty. While these everyday heroes tend to fly under the radar, their impact kept the heart of this city beating and kept hope alive.

Sometimes, all it takes to make someone feel better is a listening ear. That’s why we launched our Statewide Family Support Warm Line, providing free 24/7 access to a counselor with a call or text. Since the coronavirus outbreak, families have been dealing with a massive shift in their routines. It was especially hard for teens to cope with the isolation from their peers. Parents were at their wits’ end trying to balance being their kids’ teachers at home all day while also working full time. Since May, the Warm Line has provided support to more than 4,000 individuals throughout Florida. And we had help along the way. Time and time again we tapped into our network of partners — including community organizations that could provide support with mentors, utilities and food assistance — to bring families the right support at the right time.

Being a parent is tough in the best of circumstances, let alone parenting a toddler in the midst of a global pandemic. At CHS, we believe it takes a village — and we weren’t going to let the virus stand between us and the families we serve. By shifting our early-childhood services to virtual settings, we continued to act as a lifeline to parents, helping them manage stress and create new, safe routines for their families.

All the while, CHS has not missed a beat on the other important good work we do to ensure that more families are safe, strong and together. Our adoptions team even exceeded its goal this year, helping almost 100 children find their forever families.

During this season of hope, I encourage everyone to take a few quiet minutes to count your blessings and to remember that we’re are all in this together. If you know someone who is struggling and needs a guiding hand and a listening ear, we’re here. Refer them to CHS. If you are in a position to help others, consider a gift to CHS at chsfl.org/donate and help us continue to meet the needs of this community — no matter what 2021 may bring.

Lourdes Pons is regional executive director of the Children’s Home Society of Florida, serving Miami-Dade County.