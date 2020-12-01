We can all restore First Amendment freedoms to their rightful place in America | Opinion

By the end of October, the U.S. Press Freedom tracker had documented more 930 assaults, arrests and other obstructions to journalists covering protests against police brutality since late May 2020. Getty Images

At the end of October, we celebrated Free Speech Week in the United States, coinciding with a period of unprecedented attacks on basic American freedoms and principles, including freedom of speech and freedom of the press. By then, the U.S. Press Freedom tracker had documented more 930 assaults, arrests and other obstructions to journalists covering protests against police brutality since late May 2020.

Government leaders in this country and around the globe are threatening to limit freedom of speech, with everything from legislation to litigation to violent force. Unfortunately, it might take many years for Americans to begin to appreciate —again? — First Amendment values, of which freedom of speech is just one.

It has become a common practice to reject something as simple as a scientific fact by calling it “fake news.” It has also become common for those of both sides of the political spectrum to engage in “cancel culture” activities, withdrawing support for public figures and companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive —often without confirmation as to what was actually said or intended).

Cancel culture is generally discussed as being performed on social media in the form of group shaming. Speakers with an unacceptable (to some) point of view are shouted down or even prevented from speaking at all. Bigots, racists, nativists and others who preach intolerance also preach repression of speech they do not like. From the top down in our governments, and in society at large, freedom of speech has come to mean “freedom for me to say what I want and drown out what you want to say.”

How can we change course and get back to a place where we truly value and embrace freedom of speech as a country and as a community? Children are not born with hate, bigotry or intolerance. They are taught their values by parents, teachers and leaders in their communities. That is why it is so important that we begin to teach children about the power of using their voices and the importance of protecting free speech when they are young.

Freedom of speech is not political. It does not share or encourage any political point of view or belong to one political party or group. Freedom of speech is not just about talking, such as to explain why some path of action is right or wrong; it is also about listening, so perhaps one can learn from another, or at least understand the other’s point of view. Freedom of speech means everyone is free to choose the way to express their feelings and beliefs. For some that might mean kneeling or sitting out a game in protest and solidarity; for others that might mean standing and waving a flag. It might be hard to listen, when we disagree. But that’s what makes it possible for all speech to be free.

George Washington once said, in addressing his army, “If men are to be precluded from offering their sentiments on a matter, which may involve the most serious and alarming consequence, that can invite the consideration of mankind, reason is of no use to us; the freedom of speech may be taken away, and dumb and silent, we may be led, like sheep, to the slaughter.

Here’s to celebrating free speech not one week a year, but every week, with all our children, with all friends and associates — and with open minds.

Jessica Bohrer is vice president and editorial counsel in the newsroom at Forbes. Sandy Bohrer is a leading First Amendment lawyer and Jessica’s father. They are co-authors of “Your Voice Is Your Superpower: A Beginner’s Guide to Freedom of Speech (and the First Amendment).”

