Leaders in the Florida House take the coronavirus pandemic seriously | Opinion

When I read the Nov. 17 Herald story “Florida Legislature: Not our role to contain coronavirus,” I wondered, were these reporters at the same meeting I attended? Perhaps they missed when newly elected Speaker Chris Sprowls said, “I expect much of this session will be spent dealing with the fallout of the virus and modernizing our laws and plans to ensure we are prepared for future pandemics.”

Sprowls gave a 40-minute policy-heavy speech in which he talked about the theme of unity at least 25 times. It even brought Democratic caucus members to their feet in applause at times. This was not mentioned in the article.

Instead, there were quotes from partisan Democrats who implied the speech was divisive and accused Republican leadership of “taking a hands-off approach” to COVID-19.

Here are a few highlights from Sprowls’ speech. He said:

- “We can disagree and still treat one another with goodwill, patience and mutual respect.”

- “The state of Florida will partner with private donors to put books in the homes of every struggling reader or low-income child from grades kindergarten through five.”

- “We need an Opportunity Agenda in the Florida House, an agenda that zeroes in on working and middle-class families.”

- “Every baby should have the opportunity to be born healthy.”

In a nod to my fellow South Florida residents who speak Spanish and have families who come from countries such as Cuba and Venezuela, which have oppressive regimes, the House speaker declared, “Todos somos Americanos.”

This was a key moment in the speech illustrating that patriotism is beautiful, something we can unite around, and something we should teach our children.

The fact is, Sprowls did talk about the Legislature’s role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. And he didn’t even have to say it, because representatives in the state House have spent all summer in action, responding to constituent calls, volunteering on the ground and acting immediately on the needs in front of us.

I have spent eight months — and continue to be — activated with the Florida National Guard in response to this pandemic. To suggest that the members of the Legislature have not acted or have no care to respond to COVID-19 is offensive.

People have been living with the reality of COVID-19 for eight months now. They know that there are other issues than the pandemic, and that is why Speaker Sprowls addressed those issues — even if reporters didn’t communicate it.

Bryan Avila, Florida House Speaker Pro Tempore, represents Florida House District 111.