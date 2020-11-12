Coral Gables has a history of adaptng to challenges, surviving — and thriving | Opinion

According to the mayor, the city of Coral Gables plans to build upon its popular cultural attraction, Umbrella Sky. Getty Images

Earlier this year, I delivered my 12th, and last, State of the City address as mayor of Coral Gables. I have had the privilege of serving our great city from 1993 to 2001 and now again since 2017.

Looking back on this most challenging year, I am struck by what scientist Charles Darwin once said: “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent. It is the one that is most adaptable.”

Coral Gables has had to adapt in ways large and small ever since its inception shortly before two catastrophes — the Great Depression and the devastating 1926 hurricane — crippled founder George Merrick’s dreams. Today, a relentless global pandemic affects almost everything we do and demands that we not only adapt, but also find new ways to ensure that during uncertain times Coral Gables remains a premier residential and business community.

That begins with our iconic Miracle Mile, long known for its shops, restaurants and entertainment. The pandemic has changed much of how we use these venues — if we venture out at all. We don’t know the lasting effects, but we must put our best minds to work on how Miracle Mile can evolve in the future. Just as Giralda Avenue has been re-purposed into a pedestrian-friendly plaza, so, too, must we create a new vision for our major thoroughfare beyond the sidewalk/street improvements from two years ago.

As a short-term solution to COVID-related restrictions, we have allowed restaurants to use property fronting their establishments in innovative ways. This allows them to expand outside dining and maintain social distancing. More than 50 eating establishments in our city have taken advantage of the special permits that have brought diners back.

We also need to step up arts, culture and entertainment offerings to bring people back to the Mile. Adapting to the unfortunate absence of Miami and the Beaches’ internationally renowned Art Basel this year, we are bringing new projects to Coral Gables, starting with Murals on the Mile — four murals with iconic images, we think will attract both locals and visitors.

While these projects are important and necessary, the best way to bring this four-block stretch back to life is by having multi-use development, including residential, that ultimately will revitalize Miracle Mile. We need to attract residents to the Mile; not only to patronize shops and restaurants ,but also to live in the city center as well.

In January, we will unveil the next overhead art installation on Giralda Plaza by American artist Kiki Smith. Inspired by the Giralda Under the Stars campaign and by the night sky, the artist will suspend more than 40 plexiglass animals embedded with crystals to simulate constellations.

Also, we will host in January Illuminate Coral Gables, a program of light-based artworks that we expect to become an annual event. Again, we had to adapt and scale back this program because of the pandemic, but we are moving ahead and hope that it will grow in the coming years to achieve the same popularity as similar exhibits in Berlin and Amsterdam, and our recent and acclaimed Umbrella Sky project.

While we are proud of our history, Coral Gables is ever evolving. Since our founding nearly a century ago, the city has evolved into a financially strong, culturally diverse and enviable community in which to live, work and play. We continue to grow as our city center and our demographics continue to trend younger. The city’s always-strong partnerships with its institutions — including the University of Miami, whose medical school is taking a leadership role in helping us navigate the pandemic — remain integral to our future success.

I have called Coral Gables my home for almost 50 years. I look forward to watching City Beautiful continue to adapt and evolve. Our community will welcome new leadership once my administration ends this spring. I am confident we will find new ways not only to survive, but also to thrive.

Raúl Valdés-Fauli is mayor of Coral Gables.