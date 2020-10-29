Op-Ed
Joe Biden, for a stronger, more dynamic economy that works for everyone | Opinion
As business and economic leaders who reflect the diversity of Florida, we are proud to endorse Joe Biden for president to ensure the future of free enterprise, grow the economy and build our country back better. Biden believes that free enterprise is the bedrock principle of the American economy.
Our country’s entrepreneurs and small-business owners design and create new products and services that improve our quality of life, create jobs, and drive our country forward. Government plays an important role in creating the conditions for our dynamic economy by investing in shared infrastructure, like roads and clean water, keeping the playing field level for everyone and protecting consumers.
But ultimately, it is the grit and hustle of individuals that move the economy forward. A vote for Biden is a vote for a stronger, more dynamic economy that works for everyone. Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the coronavirus is not only a public-health disaster but a disaster for businesses large and small and our workers. Across the state of Florida, small businesses are shuttering every day, with more economic pain ahead and no end in sight.
On Day 1, Biden will regain control of the public-health situation and relaunch our economy through his Build Back Better agenda. As president, Biden will help Hispanic-owned small businesses in Florida pay off their COVID-19-related debts, access grants and loans to re-open and grow, and find opportunities to win contracts from local, state and federal government.
Small businesses and small business owners — and their many employees — are at the heart of Joe Biden’s vision for a stronger America. That’s why we need him as the next president of the United States.
L. Felice Gorordo, CEO, eMerge Americas
Miguel B. “Mike” Fernandez, CEO, MBF Healthcare Partners
Adriana Cisneros, CEO, Cisneros
Carlos Saladrigas, chairman, Carpe Momentum, Inc.
Paul L. Cejas, CEO, PLC Investments Inc.
Santiago D. Morales, CEO, Maxiforce. Inc.
Carmen Castillo, president & CEO, SDI International Corp.
Sergio Pino, CEO, Century Homebuilders Group
Manuel D. Medina, founder & managing partner, Medina Capital
Melissa Medina, president, eMerge Americas
Jorge Perez, founder, chairman, & CEO, The Related Group
Joe Arriola, retired chairman, Public Health Trust, Jackson Memorial Hospital
Eddy Arriola, chairman & CEO, Apollo Bank
Tony Jimenez, managing director, Medina Capital
Pilar Guzman Zavala, CEO, Halfmoon Empanadas
Freddy Balsera, CEO, Balsera Communications
Ivan Nieves, owner, LASOCIAL LLC
Victor Maruri, managing partner, HCP Management Company, LLC
Mario Cartaya, CEO, Cartaya and Associates Architects PA
Carlos Carbonell, CEO, Echo Interaction Group
Carmen Perez-Carlton, owner, De la Parte III, LLC
Gonzalo Valdes-Fauli, retired vice-chairman, Barclays Capital
Conchie Fernandez-Craig, owner, LatinaEmprende
Patricio Hernandez, owner, C&H Market Insights
Lourdes Martin-Rosa, President, Government Business Solutions
Mike Valdes-Fauli, president & CEO, PINTA
Luisa Santos, Founder & CEO, Lulu’s LLC
Cristina Mas, Owner, CIM Consulting LLC
Roland Sanchez-Medina Jr., chairman, SMGQ Law
Ralph Patino, CEO, Patino Partners
Ana Rivera, president, PR Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Polk County
Elio Muller, president, Muller Group International
Louis C. “Lou” Bial, managing partner, Rand Industries LLC
Laura, Maydon, co-founder, investor, advisor
Danet Linares, Realtor
