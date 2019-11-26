Give Visit Florida the funding it needs to keep the state a top destination | Opinion

Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed $50 million in funding for Visit Florida. Visit Florida

Visit Florida must continue to promote the Sunshine State as it has for the past 22 years, with great success. Not only does the iconic brand prime the state’s tourism economy, it serves as the common good and fulfills a community need throughout Florida.

On Nov. 11, Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended that Visit Florida should receive a budget of $50 million in the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the same amount as in the current fiscal year, as well as an eight-year reauthorization in state law. We strongly agree with the governor’s recommendation.

In 2017 alone, Visit Florida was responsible for out-of-state visitors that injected $85.9 billion into the state economy and generated enough tax revenue to reduce the tax burden by $1,512 per household annually. It helped 1.5 million people earn their livelihoods in the hospitality industry and provided opportunities for economic growth and community enhancement. In order for the destination organization to continue its great work, it must be authorized and appropriately funded.

The constant budget cuts to tourism budgets have proven to be detrimental to a destination’s brand and economic well-being. On June 30, 2011, we watched in disbelief as the Washington State Tourism Office was forced to close its doors after losing state funding for destination promotion. During that time, it was the only state in the country without a tourism office. This left neighboring states with an advantage as they took over the market share and set records for visitation, travel spending, jobs and tax revenue.

Some people may believe that visitors will flock to Florida without any help from the state’s tourism organization. However, we live in a highly competitive world where communities around the world are competing with one another for their share of consumers, talent and investment. Targeted efforts must be made to promote, market and engage potential visitors.

Without Visit Florida who will be competing in Florida’s favor in the global market?

And who will help Florida’s economy recover after its next inevitable crisis? With environmental challenges taking place in Florida, it is important to have an organization such as Visit Florida helping lead the charge after a crisis such as a natural disaster. As the only state organization solely responsible for safeguarding Florida’s brand perception and the tourism industry after a crisis threatens the state, Visit Florida works with tourism businesses and state agencies to get the state back on its feet following such an event. If the organization’s funding is cut who will take on these efforts?

Destinations International, along with destination professionals in Florida and around the world respectfully urge state officials to consider the wide benefits of destination promotion. We ask that they reauthorize and appropriately fund Visit Florida so that potential visitors around the world can keep the Sunshine State on top of mind when planning their next vacation, retirement or new business.

Don Welsh is president and CEO of Destinations International.