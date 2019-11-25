President Trump is fighting for Floridians’ economic well-being | Opinion

Donald Trump campaigns in Naples, Florida, leading up to the 2016 presidential election. AP

As the daughter of immigrants who fled Cuba’s dictatorship, I know firsthand what victims of socialism have faced and proudly overcome. It is thanks to anti-socialist and pro-democracy policies that families who fled the misery of socialism have been able to reconstruct their lives.

I was born and raised in Miami. As I come back to my hometown, I have met old friends and spoken with new voters who have shared how they support President Trump, especially for his strong stance against socialism and implementing pro-growth policies.

Florida’s economy is booming because of Trump’s leadership and Republicans such as Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Marco Rubio, and Rick Scott. The unemployment rate across the state is at 3.2 percent, one of the lowest in the nation and a testament to the success of Republican governance.

Florida’s economy in many respects mirrors the success that the country has enjoyed since Trump took office. I am particularly proud of the fact that, nationwide, Latino unemployment is at a near record low of 4.1 percent and women’s unemployment is at a near record low 3.5 percent. These incredible numbers are further boosted by the fact that the nationwide unemployment rate is 3.6 percent.

Much of our country’s boom is thanks to Trump signing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law. We have seen Latino-owned businesses enjoy incredible growth; this has been particularly true for those owned by Latina women.

Unfortunately, while Floridians are benefiting from Trump’s economic policies, Democrats remain focused on recklessly pursuing impeachment.

I know Floridians don’t benefit from Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell’s partisan policies and wish, instead, that they would fight to lower prescription drug prices and approve the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement trade deal. Shalala and Mucarsel-Powell should work with the president. Instead, they are focused on following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s marching orders on pushing for impeachment, which is a partisan political circus.

With less than a year to go until the 2020 elections, voters, not a few Democrats holding the majority on a committee in Washington, should get to decide who is their president. My parents fled from the tyranny of Fidel Castro’s Cuba — I know just how sacred the right to vote is. Thanks to Trump, our country is standing up for democracy and human rights in Latin America again. His administration has sanctioned entities associated with the highest levels of the Cuban regime and was the first government to recognize the legitimate interim government of President Juan Guaidó in Venezuela. Democrats in Washington, however, are only desecrating and weaponizing our democracy against itself.

When Trump arrives for his Keep America Great rally on Tuesday in Sunrise, Florida, he will feel the same enthusiasm that I have felt over the past few days. Throughout my life I have seen Miami evolve as a beacon of hope representing the American Dream. Our president’s accomplishments are making South Florida stronger. I have never seen my city so vibrant and successful.

In 2020, I know that Floridians will once again go to the polls as they did in 2016, to keep America great.

Mercedes Schlapp is senior advisor to the Trump campaign.