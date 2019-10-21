President Trump have been great for Florida. Let’s keep it that way, voters | Opinion

President Trump signs an executive order on Medicare while visiting The Villages in Florida on Oct. 3. AP

Floridians care about issues that affect their everyday lives — taxes, jobs, healthcare, how America is perceived abroad. That’s why Florida Democrats such as U.S. Reps. Charlie Crist, Stephanie Murphy and Donna Shalala, who have jumped behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry are so out of touch with their own constituents.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen hundreds of voters across the Sunshine State protest outside the offices of their Democratic representatives, demanding in Orlando, Tampa, and Miami that they “Stop the Madness!” and get back to work in Washington on the real issues that they care about.

Floridians are voicing their concerns and calling Democrats out for putting their personal political ambitions over representing their constituents. Voters see these impeachment pipe dreams for what they are: bad-faith attempts to nullify President Trump’s election, orchestrated by Democrats who know they can’t beat him at the ballot box next November.

On the campaign trail in 2016, Trump promised to put the American worker first, secure our border and stand up for America’s interests abroad. He has kept these promises, and it is more important than ever that we re-elect President Trump to ensure continued good results for Floridians.

We can’t risk losing the record-breaking Trump economy, which has seen more than 6 million jobs created nationwide, record-low unemployment for Hispanics and African Americans and the largest wage increases since the Great Recession. Florida’s unemployment rate alone has dropped to 3.3 percent, continuing its steady decline since 2016.

Trump has kept his promise by implementing an America-first agenda, which has pulled America out of unfair deals like the Trans Pacific Partnership while fighting to secure the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement trade deal. USMCA — which the Democrat-controlled U.S. House should pass, instead of chasing a baseless impeachment pipe dream — would create 176,000 new jobs and contribute $68 billion to the U.S. economy.

On the international stage, Trump has proven to be the most pro-Israel president in history, moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem after decades of broken promises and fighting back against rabid anti-Semitism from the radical left. He has stood tall against dictator Nicolás Maduro, calling out his abuses in front of the United Nations and tripling aid to those in Venezuela suffering under Maduro’s cruelty.

When you look at these achievements, the Democrats’ plans become clear: They simply have no answer to Trump’s success, no way to counter the results his administration has delivered and no way to beat him next November. Their only path is a sham impeachment inquiry. Voters in Florida and across America see this political charade for what it is, and are demanding Democrats stop the madness and get back to work for their constituents. It’s even more important now to support the president’s re-election in order to ensure the Sunshine State’s continued success.

Thomas Hicks Jr. is co-chair of the Republican National Committee.