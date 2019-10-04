We’re nurturing the next generation of leaders. Join us | Opinion

Participants listen to a presentation at a forum sponsored by the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute. CHLI

One of the basic tenets of democracy is participation. From voters to the officials they elect to city, village, county, state and federal posts, this participation from everyday Americans is the foundation of our great democracy. By participating, we safeguard it, we strengthen it and we preserve it for our children and generations thereafter.

Encouraging younger generations to participate in our democracy is paramount to our future as a nation. Young people bring vibrancy, renewed strength, ideas and passion to the political spectrum. It is of vital importance to foster tomorrow’s leaders and equip them with the knowledge of our nation’s past successes and failures.

As a member of Congress, one of my greatest tasks was mentoring interns and fellows. I was glad to answer their questions and gain insight on issues that were important to them while imparting knowledge from my experience and career in public service.

It is that passion for teaching and mentoring that attracted me to the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute — CHLI (pronounced like the beloved traditional Mexican-American red bean dish) as a premier organization that promotes the Hispanic community’s diversity of thought. Sixteen years ago, I was honored to join my legislative brother, Lincoln Diaz-Balart, in founding this institute with a vision of preparing future generations of Hispanic leaders. Today, more than 200 CHLI alumni have benefited from their participation as congressional and corporate interns or fellows in Washington, D.C.

Among its many programs, CHLI hosts a yearly regional Future Leaders Conference. This year’s conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at one of my alma maters, the prestigious University of Miami. South Florida college students and high school seniors are encouraged to attend. It will include several nationally acclaimed speakers, as well as local talent from our slice of paradise.

Speakers and panelists at the conference, all presented in English, will discuss challenges and opportunities young leaders and professionals are experiencing. Topics will include personal branding and preparing students for professional careers, as well as managing finances and planning for the future both professionally and personally.

Fernando Rosario, a well-known executive coach, will round out the speakers with his take on motivation, leadership, stewardship and mentoring.

Through its signature Global Leaders program, CHLI offers college students internship and fellowship opportunities in the spring and fall semesters. This experience is unique in the quantity and quality of benefits it affords. Scholarships include round-trip airfare to the nation’s capital, student housing for the semester, a monthly stipend and a transportation benefit. Additionally, participants attend a local D.C. area university and take a for-credit course – all provided by the CHLI program.

This is an incredible opportunity for many of the bright young minds in South Florida to experience Washington, D.C., and become immersed in public service. Interns are placed with a member of Congress for half the semester and with a government affairs corporate office for the second half of the semester. CHLI and its board of directors, which includes members of Congress, is diverse and bipartisan. It is important that ideas of different points of views can be exchanged. It is truly an all-expense paid experience that encompasses both public service and the convergence with the private sector.

There are significant leadership opportunities for students in high school or college, and I encourage parents and students alike to take advantage of them.

Interning for a member of Congress brings a wealth of hands-on experience, knowledge and networking opportunities that will prove useful to any student, particularly those interested in pursuing careers in public service, foreign service or policy advocacy.

Find more information about CHLI and its programs at www.chli.org.

It is our responsibility as citizens of this generous nation to prepare the next generation of leaders to continue the great experiment that is America.

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen spent almost 30 years in Congress representing South Florida. She writes a monthly column for the Miami Herald. Send her your comments at HeraldIleana@gmail.com.