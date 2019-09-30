‘Common Ground’ exhibit in Wynwood opens the door on the benefits of immigration | Opinion

There is consensus among Americans that DREAMERS, brought here illegally as children by immigrant parents, should be protected from deportation. Getty Images

What would it look like if we focused on our areas of common ground, rather than our areas of division, talking with one another to fix our country’s biggest problems?

It’s hard to imagine in today’s political climate, but it’s entirely possible even when we’re talking about immigration — an issue that evokes equal parts hope, fear and opportunity.

To bring attention to what we share rather than what divides us, the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and The LIBRE Institute, two groups that we help lead, are launching a new experiential pop-up exhibit in Miami’s Wynwood District. “Common Ground: Immigration” it is a multimedia exhibit of a collection of freestanding doors that showcase the many areas where Americans share common ground on immigration. It will run from Oct. 3-6 at 2299 NW Second Ave.

Each door is unique, but all make clear that immigration benefits us all. After experiencing the exhibit, the user is able to see that immigrants and native-born citizens share values that together can build a more prosperous shared future for America.

Unfortunately, our current immigration system needlessly makes it difficult for us to work together and limits opportunities for people from all walks of life to make positive contributions in their local communities.

It includes folks like Kor Mulder, a Minnesota farm owner and an immigrant from the Netherlands working here legally for almost two decades while raising his two sons. Despite his economic contributions toward Minnesota’s $26 billion dairy industry, Mulder’s sons may have to leave this country because they no longer can be classified as “dependents” and therefore no longer are granted lawful status.

One of Mulder’s sons had to leave last year, but was able to return recently on a temporary student visa after spending 15 months in his country of birth. Meanwhile, the youngest son soon may have to leave as well.

As we ask in the exhibit: “Why are we forcing our neighbors to leave?”

It’s not just immigrants who are being negatively affected by an immigration system that has not been reformed in nearly three decades.

In Common Ground, we also tell the story of Jim and Melinda Hollandsworth, founders of the Path Project, a Georgia nonprofit providing after-school services to low-income students. The Hollandsworths talk fondly of how meeting immigrants in their local community has challenged their preconceptions and opened their eyes to new horizons. Melinda Hollandsworth fondly remembers how a group of immigrant women graciously brought over home-cooked meals after she gave birth to her eldest daughter.

It’s fitting that Common Ground is being held in Miami — a city long heralded for being cosmopolitan, modern and diverse. Miami is also a vibrant and cultural city, bridging the Americas as a gateway to the United States. The Magic City also has been a refuge from tyranny, oppression and poverty for generations.

Critics will say that the divide on immigration is overwhelming, that partisanship is too deeply rooted to make meaningful progress.

To them, and to everyone, we say: It’s time to focus on where we agree: protection for DREAMERS and border security. For far too long, polarizing voices have dominated the conversation.

But if we shifted that focus on common ground, we can make progress on fixing even the toughest of issues.

When this happens, we are able to walk on common ground and begin to see how immigration is helping us all achieve shared prosperity and shared success. There is broad agreement that our country can respect the dignity of every person while also enhancing our country’s sovereignty and security.

Tim Phillips is president of Americans for Prosperity, the sister organization of Americans for Prosperity Foundation. Daniel Garza is president and chairman of The LIBRE Institute.

