The Sunshine State and the Jewish state are partners in shared values | Opinion

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Temple Kol Ami Emanu-El in Plantation in April. Florida's Governor Office

This month, my three-year post as deputy consul general of Israel in Miami comes to a conclusion. As I return home to Israel, I leave behind a loving community that welcomed me with open arms and became a second home.

Florida, perhaps, is the most pro-Israel state in the United States, and many Israelis have fallen in love with all that Florida has to offer. What is it that binds the Jewish State and the Sunshine state?

First, Floridians and Israelis are fortunate to live in communities built on the shared values of hope, democracy and freedom. In addition, they both are models of successful free enterprise and pluralistic societies. Each is blessed with beautiful topographies of coastlines and picturesque beaches, and we share the challenges of water quality and climate change. As we tackle environmental issues together, we benefit from each other’s experience, knowledge and technological advances to help better manage water resources, whether for consumption, production or recreation.

As Florida and Israel strengthen one another, we also support each other in times of need. Floridians understand that boycott campaigns against the Jewish state are pure anti-Semitism. These ill-founded propaganda efforts do nothing for our Middle East neighbors; these efforts do not alleviate the root problems affecting them, which stem mostly from corruption and extreme ideologies. Florida, led by Gov. Ron DeSantis, has taken bold steps to uproot this vile campaign, showing that in Florida such boycott efforts are dead on arrival.

To send an even clearer message of support, DeSantis fulfilled his campaign promise to visit Israel in his first official visit abroad. In May, he led the largest state trade delegation ever to visit Israel, which included the state’s cabinet, and academic, business and community leaders. He held a cabinet meeting at the American Embassy in Israel’s capital city Jerusalem — on the one-year anniversary of its relocation from Tel Aviv. This gesture showed a deep understanding and respect for the Jewish people, our connection to the Holy Land and to Jerusalem, our eternal capital.

Just as Florida stood by Israel’s side in times of need, it has been an honor and privilege to answer the call on behalf of Israel when Floridians were suffering. Following hurricanes Michael and Irma, Israel sent specially trained personnel to serve as natural-disaster relief therapists. They lovingly cared for children and their families from the Florida Keys to the Panhandle. In the wake of the unspeakable tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Israel brought in trauma specialists. Our experts helped in the aftermath, trained first responders and supported the healing of the students, staff, families and members of law enforcement. This was our way of expressing our gratitude toward our most important friend and ally.

The Florida-Israel relationship will continue to blossom. Over the past several years, dozens of Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) have been initiated, extended or expanded. We constantly strengthen the foundations of our bond through Israeli and Floridian institutions — universities, research centers and governmental agencies. The future will see the creation of more Florida-Israel economic opportunities that will stimulate business, encourage job growth and R&D investment. A perfect win-win situation that benefits all.

As I bid farewell to Florida, I say “Lehitraot.” It is Hebrew for not just “Goodbye,” but, rather, “Until I see you again.” Once you feel at home in Florida, as so many millions proudly do, you will always want to return to this paradise.

Guy Gilady is deputy consul general of Israel in Miami.