Florida’s Latinos have prospered under President Trump’s leadership | Opinion

Florida’s lieutenant governor says Latinos should continue to support President Trump in 2020. Getty Images

In the past three years, Latinos have been the beneficiaries of policies propelled by President Trump. “Promises Made, Promises Kept” is more than a slogan, it is our newfound political reality under this administration.

In 2016, I had the privilege of serving as one of Florida’s 99 state delegates at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. The excitement in the arena was palpable, and I could sense that we were at a tipping point. Our country needed leadership, someone who would work tirelessly to jump-start our economy and fight for hardworking Americans.

Now, three years later, I can attest that this president has delivered on his promises to the American people, and the Latino community is benefiting from his bold agenda.

Since taking office, Trump has made it his business to aid in this nation’s growth. Under his policies, the Sunshine State has experienced a real and lasting impact — adding more than 417,000 new jobs, and with unemployment reaching historic lows of 3.3 percent.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The president has further demonstrated his commitment to our state by prioritizing and investing in the environment, promoting economic policies that work, providing relief for hurricane-ravaged communities, lowering taxes and supporting lower drug prices for Floridians. Furthermore, as commander-in-chief, he has kept his commitment to veterans by refusing to accept the status quo and insisting they receive medical care worthy of their great sacrifice to our country.

And contrary to the tale the political pundits and media elites push, this president’s commitment to unleashing the full potential of all Americans, especially the pioneering spirit of the Latino community, has been unwavering.

In fact, his leadership and initiatives have championed the way for Latino unemployment to reach the lowest recorded level in history at 4.2 percent. His proposals have rolled back the bureaucratic red tape that stifles innovation, resulting in 18 consecutive months of job growth for our community and translating into 1.9 million jobs created.

Moreover, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law by the president propelled middle-class Latino families by raising their median income to the highest level ever recorded.

In short, the Trump administration has brought more jobs, lower taxes and more prosperity for all Floridians and hard-working families across the country.

But that’s not all. Trump has also consistently stood on the right side of freedom. He has upheld the rule of law and taken bold action against tyrannical governments like those in Cuba and Venezuela. He has called for democracy and civil rights to be restored in the Western Hemisphere and enacted economic and diplomatic sanctions for the world’s bad actors, sending a strong message that America will not tolerate oppression.

For far too long, Latinos had been treated as if we were just another voting pool. But this president understands that we are a growing socio-economic power that is on the rise. That is, thanks to ushering a robust economy, strong foreign policy, reform on the education front and an environment for all to prosper.

As we approach the 2020 election, Democrats, once again, will try to dismantle the historic gains made under this president’s direction, but his is the type of continued resolve our country needs. His passion and leadership are what will continue writing a story of resiliency for the United States.

As the co-chair of the Coalition Advisory Board for Latinos for Trump, I will work to keep him in the White House and share his strong record of achievement for the Latino community. In order to keep America great, our support undoubtedly will play a significant role. A vote to re-elect President Trump is a vote for promises kept — promises of continued economic prosperity, a stronger and safer nation and a commitment to the values we hold dear.

Jeanette Nuñez is Florida’s lieutenant governor and was previously Speaker Pro Tempore of the Florida House of Representatives.